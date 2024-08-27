If you're excited to play, and missed the beta, then you're in luck - if you have a bit of cash to spare.

There are a couple of editions, and one of them includes a cheeky early access....

Let's take a look at both editions of FC 25, from what's included to their respective price.

FC 25 price: How much will it cost?

Like with most big titles these days, FC 25 will release with a standard and Ultimate edition.

The standard edition costs £69.99, and it includes an Ultimate Team Player Loan Item, an Ambassador Loan Item, 250,000 Clubs Coins, and many more goodies.

The Ultimate Edition is £99.99, and you'll get everything in the standard edition as well as seven days early access, 4,600 FC Points, Doubled Bonus Points in Rush, and a few more extras not included in the standard.

How much will the FC 25 Season Pass cost?

Alongside a free Season Pass, FC 25 will also offer a paid Season Pass which offers even more rewards in Clubs, Ultimate Team and Career Mode.

But how much will it be? Well, it hasn't been officially announced yet, but a Redditor who got onto to beta has shared that the paid Season Pass will apparently cost $14.99 per month, or 750,000 Coins.

Check out their post below:

Remember that this is all speculation, and things might change when it's officially announced. We'll update this page when we know for certain!

However much it is, though, if you work hard enough you'll be able to get all of its bonuses from the free Season Pass too. So, parting with even more cash isn't essential here!

