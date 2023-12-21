Roblox has also been a staple in a lot of people's lives since its launch in 2006. It's an online gaming platform that empowers people to make their own experiences and try out creations from users around the world. There's also a social aspect, allowing players to meet up in these virtual worlds.

And now, all those things are combining! Warner Bros and New Line Cinema have teamed up with the developers at Supersocial and the creative studio Fairview Portals to create an Elf-themed virtual world in Roblox.

Fun fact: one the companies involved in this, Fairview Portals, was founded in 2020 by none other than John Favreau – the director of Elf, Iron Man, 2019's The Lion King and lots of The Mandalorian!

The new Roblox experience is called Elf: North Pole Workshop, and Roblox players can access it at this link. Take a look at the gallery below and you'll see that the film's stop-motion animated elements have translated into the Roblox world really beautifully!

Ricky Tydus from Warner Bros, the ultimate parent company behind the film, said in a comment provided exclusively to RadioTimes.com:

"New Line's Elf is among the most beloved movies of the last two decades, and remains a cherished tradition for so many families to watch together during the holidays.

"The opportunity to combine the great Roblox platform with Jon Favreau's visionary Christmas classic was something we all agreed would allow people of all ages to experience the incredible world of Elf in an entirely new way."

The experience itself allows players to work as an elf in Santa's factory, working together with other players to make toys and complete other tasks.

Adorably, players can also "fill the Clausometer with good deeds to get server-wide gifts from Santa". You can also trade candy canes for gifts that you can give to your friends.

This sounds so wholesome! Check out the trailer below and click away to Roblox if you want to try it out. We're sure that Buddy himself would approve...

Going forward, we're told that "Supersocial and Fairview Portals plan to expand upon the virtual immersive space launching new features and experiences in the coming months that bring holiday spirit to the Roblox community all year-long".

We're impressed with how good this experience looks, to be honest, and how well it ties to the film itself, which isn't always the case with movie tie-ins. It's a Christmas miracle, right?

Of course, the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear, but playing a cute game with some pals online should also increase your levels of festive jolliness!

