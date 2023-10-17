EA FC 24 Twitch Prime Gaming rewards: How to claim free Amazon goodies
Take home Haaland for an instant boost in Ultimate Team.
The EA FC 24 Amazon Prime Gaming Twitch packs are now rolling out, providing plenty of opportunities for Prime subscribers to take home some major goodies to help improve your Ultimate Team Squad.
To take advantage of this useful perk, you must have an Amazon Prime subscription, which then needs to be linked to an EA account to claim the rewards.
Thankfully, there is an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial that can be signed up for if you just want to get in and get out with the goodies alone.
Prime Gaming packs are released every month of the year, with the first one now available to claim.
Since EA Sports FC 24 is now available across every major platform – PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC – everyone can get in on the action no matter where you play.
Head below for the latest on the Prime Gaming FC 24 rewards, including October's offerings, how to claim them and how to link your Amazon Prime and EA accounts.
When to claim the FC 24 Twitch Prime Gaming rewards
The first EA FC 24 Twitch Prime Gaming pack will be available from 16th October until 20th November 2023.
Prime Gaming is available in the UK, US, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.
What are the FC 24 Twitch Prime Gaming rewards?
The first EA FC 24 Twitch Prime Gaming rewards is made up of 12 items. The most notable inclusion is an eight-game loan for Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. See below for the full list of contents:
- 4x Gold Rare Players (Untradeable)
- 1x Player Pick with minimum OVR 81+ (Untradeable)
- 6x Rare Consumables
- 1x Haaland Loan Item (for eight Ultimate Team Matches)
How to link EA and Amazon accounts
To link an Amazon account to an EA account, first head to Amazon's login and then make your way over to the Prime Gaming page. From here, select "Get in-game content" from the menu to complete the link.
It's recommended to do this in private browsing or incognito mode to avoid not connecting the wrong EA account. Once an account is linked, you are not able to link it to a new one.
How to claim FC 24 Twitch Prime Gaming rewards
Once your EA and Amazon account has been linked, launch EA FC 24 and head to Ultimate Team mode. Then navigate to the Ultimate Team Store and select My Packs, where your Prime Gaming Pack will be available to claim.
EA notes that it may take up to one hour for the Twitch Prime Gaming pack to be added to your account.
