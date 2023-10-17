Thankfully, there is an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial that can be signed up for if you just want to get in and get out with the goodies alone.

Prime Gaming packs are released every month of the year, with the first one now available to claim.

Since EA Sports FC 24 is now available across every major platform – PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC – everyone can get in on the action no matter where you play.

Head below for the latest on the Prime Gaming FC 24 rewards, including October's offerings, how to claim them and how to link your Amazon Prime and EA accounts.

When to claim the FC 24 Twitch Prime Gaming rewards

The first EA FC 24 Twitch Prime Gaming pack will be available from 16th October until 20th November 2023.

Prime Gaming is available in the UK, US, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

What are the FC 24 Twitch Prime Gaming rewards?

Erling Haaland in EA FC 24. EA Sports

The first EA FC 24 Twitch Prime Gaming rewards is made up of 12 items. The most notable inclusion is an eight-game loan for Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. See below for the full list of contents:

4x Gold Rare Players (Untradeable)

1x Player Pick with minimum OVR 81+ (Untradeable)

6x Rare Consumables

1x Haaland Loan Item (for eight Ultimate Team Matches)

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to link EA and Amazon accounts

To link an Amazon account to an EA account, first head to Amazon's login and then make your way over to the Prime Gaming page. From here, select "Get in-game content" from the menu to complete the link.

It's recommended to do this in private browsing or incognito mode to avoid not connecting the wrong EA account. Once an account is linked, you are not able to link it to a new one.

How to claim FC 24 Twitch Prime Gaming rewards

EA Sports FC 24 Amazon Prime Twitch pack. EA

Once your EA and Amazon account has been linked, launch EA FC 24 and head to Ultimate Team mode. Then navigate to the Ultimate Team Store and select My Packs, where your Prime Gaming Pack will be available to claim.

More like this

EA notes that it may take up to one hour for the Twitch Prime Gaming pack to be added to your account.

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.