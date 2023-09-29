From Kylian Mbappé to Marcus Rashford to Kingsley Coman, these are five-star players that offer the skills like no other.

In fact, there are 47 players in EA FC 24 that have this skill potential – able to offer the elastico, heel flick turn and even the hocus pocus.

Now, considering there are over 19,000 footballers featured in the game, these showboaters will want to be high up your list when picking your team.

So, to help you figure out what five-star players are worth considering in EA FC 24, here's all the information you need to know.

Who are the best 5-star skill players in EA FC 24?

EA FC 24: Kylian Mbappé. EA

The best five-star players in EA FC 24 are a mix of the best footballers in the world and up-and-comers who look to have something about them.

They are taken from the biggest leagues on the planet, including the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and the Saudi Professional League.

To make this simpler, so you know which players have the most skill in-game, see below for the top 20 players that feature five-star skill moves:

Kylian Mbappé (PSG) – 91

Neymar Jr (Al-Hilal) – 89

Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) – 89

Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) – 87

Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr) – 86

Riyad Mahrez (Al-Ahli) – 86

Ousmane Dembélé (PSG) – 86

Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea) – 86

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli) – 86

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) – 86

Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich) – 86

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) – 85

Thiago (Liverpool) – 84

Memphis Depay (Atletico Madrid) – 84

Ángel Di Maria (Benficia) – 83

Roberto Firmino (Al-Ahli) – 82

Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) – 82

Wilfried Zaha (Galatasaray) – 81

Allan Saint-Maximin (Al-Ahli) – 81

Lucas Paquetá (West Ham United) – 81

