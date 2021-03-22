Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins secret ending – how to unlock the post-credits scene and reveal [SPOILER’s] fate

Warning – this article contains spoilers for the final moments of Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins.

If you’ve just finished Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins, you might be wondering what happened to Larry Nightingale at the end of the game.

That’s because Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins has a secret ending, which you’ll only get to see if you collect all of the Easter eggs in the game prior to finishing its main story.

If you don’t collect all the Easter eggs, the game will end with Larry’s status still unknown. Was he caught by the Weeping Angels or is he still knocking about in the present day, wondering where he left his phone? Or did something totally different happen? Keep on reading to find out.

How to get the secret ending in Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins

Only completionists will get to see the secret ending in Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins. You need to finish all of the objectives in the game before passing the ‘point of no return’ that leads to the closing credits.

To see which objectives you have left, head to the main home screen of Larry’s phone and click the little menu icon in the top left-hand corner of the screen (it’s just underneath where the time is displayed).

One of the toughest objectives to complete is ‘A creature on the phone! Delete all the corrupted fragments to destroy it!’ – this is the stage of the game when the Weeping Angels are trying to take over the phone, and it’s a timed challenge, so you only get one shot at it. You’ll need to start the game again if you failed at this challenge – you’ll know if you failed, because Osgood will take over and wipe the phone if you do.

Another tricky one is ‘Keep an eye out for more mentions of the TARDIS’. There are four nods to the TARDIS that you need to find in the game, with the last one popping into Larry’s downloads file near the end of the game, after you trick Marguerite into sending you the old video. You’ll know if you’ve found all of the TARDIS references, because Osgood will mention that she doesn’t think there are any more of them to be found on Larry’s phone.

Another thing that’s important: make sure you upload every clue that you find to your chat with Osgood, because it seems like that interaction with Osgood is often what triggers the objective to be marked complete.

It’s worth noting that the ‘point of no return’ in Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins occurs when you send the clue entitled ‘Flint’s Bad Side’ over to Osgood in your chat. You won’t get another chance to send clues after that, so make sure you’ve thoroughly swept through the phone before you send that final clue to Osgood.

If all of your objectives are complete (looking nice and green in the menu), send the image of Flint over to Osgood and let the final stages of the game play out. Wait until the end of the closing credits, and you’ll be treated to a post-credits scene that wraps up the story neatly.

What happens to Larry Nightingale in Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins?

After the credits play, fans who’ve completely conquered The Lonely Assassins get to witness a very special scene that shows what happened to Larry.

The post-credits scene begins with a continuation of Larry’s final message. As a Weeping Angel approaches him on the street, Larry tries to crawl backwards away from it, with his phone lying on the ground beside him. And then, when all hope seems lost, a sound rings out. It’s the iconic noise of the TARDIS arriving on the scene.

We don’t see the TARDIS on-screen, but we do hear the Doctor’s voice. Jodie Whittaker’s unmistakable tones remark, “I think the Angel’s flown, Yaz.” So Larry didn’t get caught, after all!

Next, we see a continuation of Nat’s video message from the 1920s. Something outside of the camera’s view has distracted her. And then comes Larry’s voice. “Hiya,” he says to the chap at the door. “Sorry to bother you, but is this the old Denslow farm?”

Nat rushes out of the shot to greet Larry, overjoyed that her husband has found her in the past (with help from the Doctor). And finally, we catch a brief glimpse of Larry in period dress. Now the game has fully ended, with all of its loose ends tied up.

Maze Theory/Kaigan Games

The ‘Operation Log’ score card at the end of the game adds some extra info, saying that Larry was “rescued by the 13th Doctor and is now in 1920s America with his wife Natasha, a victim of the Angels herself.”

Earlier on in the game, Nat told Larry (through the video he just interrupted the recording of) that she had used her future knowledge to make some shrewd investments in the stock market. So we can assume that Nat and Larry are filthy rich, living their best lives in the 1920s.

And if you’re wondering why you didn’t unearth any references to Larry’s life in the past earlier on in the game, as it explains in the log, “UNIT will erase any evidence of their presence in the past.” So that’s why his disappearance was a total mystery!

One more thing: presumably, the Doctor picked Larry’s phone up off the street, travelled back in time a few hours, and left the phone in the laundrette for the player-character to find at the start of the game. Time is a wibbly-wobbly, timey-wimey ball of stuff, after all.

It’s a similar ending to Blink, actually, which saw Sally Sparrow giving a file about Wester Drumlins to an earlier version of the Doctor. Just like the Doctor was able to use Sally’s file to save the day in Blink, the player in The Lonely Assassins uses Larry’s phone to feed information to Osgood and stop the Wester Drumlins Angels once again.

The game has a happy ending, then, albeit one that some players might not see. But still, it’s good to know that Larry and Nat ended up being reunited!

Read our The Lonely Assassins review, or listen to our exclusive Lonely Assassins developer interview on the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who Podcast.

