Listen to the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast: Behind-the-scenes of the new Weeping Angels game

Ever wondered if you could escape a Weeping Angel? Well, a new Doctor Who mobile game might help you find out, with new release The Lonely Assassins – which has players solve puzzles and clues while dodging the fan-favourite monsters – set to be available from the 19th March.

Starring Ingrid Oliver’s Who character Osgood, the game looks set to bring the horror of the Weeping Angels home – or at least to your pocket – and might have you staring unblinking at your phone screen even more than usual.

In this week’s RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast, Gaming Editor Rob Leane gives his first impression of The Lonely Assassins ahead of his official review, and also catches up with two of the game’s developers to find out the origins of the project, why the Weeping Angels were selected and other intriguing details about the game.

Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins is out on 19th March.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One later this year.