Listen to the RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast: Behind-the-scenes of the new Weeping Angels game

The Lonely Assassins is a “found phone” game with a difference.

Weeping Angel

Published:

Ever wondered if you could escape a Weeping Angel? Well, a new Doctor Who mobile game might help you find out, with new release The Lonely Assassins – which has players solve puzzles and clues while dodging the fan-favourite monsters – set to be available from the 19th March.

Starring Ingrid Oliver’s Who character Osgood, the game looks set to bring the horror of the Weeping Angels home – or at least to your pocket – and might have you staring unblinking at your phone screen even more than usual.

In this week’s RadioTimes.com Doctor Who podcast, Gaming Editor Rob Leane gives his first impression of The Lonely Assassins ahead of his official review, and also catches up with two of the game’s developers to find out the origins of the project, why the Weeping Angels were selected and other intriguing details about the game.

Want more Doctor Who chat? Check out last week’s podcast about the return of BBC Three (and what that might mean for Torchwood and Doctor Who Confidential) here.

Plus, check out our in-depth chat with Mark Gatiss about his new novel adaptation of The Crimson Horror, based on his 2013 episode of the same name.

Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins is out on 19th March.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One later this year. Check out more Sci-Fi & Fantasy news, features and interviews on our dedicated Sci-Fi page, or find more programmes to enjoy in our full TV Guide.

