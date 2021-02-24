Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins mobile game release date: from gameplay to trailer, all the latest news

We may have a bit of a wait on our hands before we get any new Doctor Who adventures in the TARDIS on the telly, and before we can see what new companion John Bishop brings to the table, but that does not mean there are not adventures in time and space to be found.

Doctor Who is back in the gaming world for a new mobile game, The Lonely Assassins, which will pit players against one of the most terrifying monsters that the franchise has ever had – that’s the Weeping Angels, not the Bertie Bassett creations from the 80s.

But what is the game about, and when can we play it? Here is all you need to know.

When is the Doctor Who The Lonely Assassins release date?

Coming to iOS and Android devices, with a Steam release also confirmed, Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins is due for release next month on March 10th. So not long to wait now until we can start playing! It’s worth noting that the game won’t be free, but it is pretty affordable with a price of just $2.99 USD.

What is the Doctor Who The Lonely Assassins story?

“Following their encounter with the Tenth Doctor, the Weeping Angels were trapped in the basement of Wester Drumlins. That is, until now… Merciless as ever, the Weeping Angels are back with a vengeance. Will you be able to uncover the truth and avoid their clutches? Now that the Weeping Angels have the power to infiltrate technology, no device is safe…”

That is the official synopsis for the game, which shows that the Weeping Angels have upped their game and are now invading technology. This is a scary thought, but it’s not totally unprecedented in the small-screen version of the Whoniverse – remember when Amy and Rory went up against Angels that could get to them through screens? The game will be a mixture of live-action elements and gameplay, and it will allow players to feel like they are part of the story.

Interestingly, it seems that the Weeping Angels here are a direct follow up to when we first met them in Blink rather than any of the other, more recent times that they have appeared.

The game has amazing pedigree in terms of actors, too: Ingrid Oliver will reprise her role as UNIT’s Petronella Osgood, Finlay Robertson returns as Larry Nightingale, and there’s even a special appearance from Jodie Whittaker as the voice of the Doctor.

Is there a Doctor Who The Lonely Assassins trailer?

There is indeed, and here it is for you to watch!

For more gaming news, check out our video game release schedule for all upcoming games for all consoles. Visit our hub for more technology news.