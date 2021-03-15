Is Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins free? Price and where to buy it

Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins marks the iconic TV show’s latest foray into video games, with this new title coming to mobile devices, Steam and Nintendo Switch. But how much will this new Who experience cost?

Advertisement

Developed by Kaigan Games and published by Maze Theory and Another Indie, Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins is a game that falls into the ‘found phone’ genre. This means you’ll be interacting with apps, hunting for clues and piecing together a mystery through your phone screen.

The game brings back the Weeping Angels, the terrifying monsters that first debuted in Steven Moffat’s beloved episode, Blink, which saw David Tennant’s Doctor stranded in the past. But is this new video game take on the Weeping Angels free to play? Read on to find out.

Is Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins free?

If you were hoping to play this game without spending a penny, we’ve got some bad news for you. Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins is not free, which means you will have to part with some funds if you wish to see what the Weeping Angels are up to these days. But there is some good news: although this isn’t a free-to-play title, the price is pretty low, so you shouldn’t have to exert your credit card too much to join in on the action.

How much is the Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins price?

Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins has a confirmed price of $2.99 USD, which should be reasonably affordable for most fans. Spending less than a fiver to get a brand-new Doctor Who experience doesn’t sound too bad, does it? And the game even has actors from the TV universe involved: Ingrid Oliver returns as Petronella Osgood, and Finlay Robertson reprises his role as Larry Nightingale from Blink.

How do you buy Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins?

If you’re wondering how to buy Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins, there are a few options for players to choose from: the game’s product page is now live on the Apple App Store for iPhone users, the Google Play store for Android devices, and the popular PC gaming platform Steam. When the game’s 19th March release date arrives, you should be able to order the game easily through any of those store fronts.

If you’re planning to play the Nintendo Switch version of the game, though, you’ll have to wait a while longer – the Lonely Assassins Switch release date is yet to be confirmed, with the mobile and PC platforms taking priority for now. We’ll be sure to let you know when that changes.

Check out our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Visit our hubs for more gaming and technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide.