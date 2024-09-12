Shooting the thing doesn't seem to have any impact, so what's the play here?

How to disable power to the turret in Star Wars Outlaws

To disable power to the turret, during the Droidsmith mission in Star Wars Outlaws, you need to follow these steps:

Head to the red glowing barrier in the far corner of the room

Send Nix through the barrier to open a pathway

Head through the newly opened path

Go up in the nearby elevator

Upstairs, pull a lever - this will bring a crate towards you on a track

Position yourself near the crate - make sure you're on the opposite side of the crate to the turret!

Send Nix to pull the nearby lever again

Quickly, jump on t0 the crate and hang on

Ride the crate across the track and into another room

Jump off the crate

Use the nearby computer terminal to disable power to the turret

In the same room as you disable power to the turret, you'll find another terminal nearby that gives you a little glimpse into Gedeek's life.

Fans of a certain Star Wars book series will spot a familiar name in that hologram recording — how exciting!

Once you've disabled the power, you're free to head back down to the turret room. The main story continues on the far side of the room. Have fun!

