How to disable power to the turret in Star Wars Outlaws explained
Get to Gedeek!
So, you've made it to Akiva and you're following the main Star Wars Outlaws missions on the planet. It was all going so well until you were told to 'disable power to the turret'.
On the way to find your Droidsmith, Gedeek, you'll run into a powerful gun turret that will blast you to bits in no time if you're not careful.
Shooting the thing doesn't seem to have any impact, so what's the play here?
Check out the video above, or keep on reading for a written version of this guide!
How to disable power to the turret in Star Wars Outlaws
To disable power to the turret, during the Droidsmith mission in Star Wars Outlaws, you need to follow these steps:
- Head to the red glowing barrier in the far corner of the room
- Send Nix through the barrier to open a pathway
- Head through the newly opened path
- Go up in the nearby elevator
- Upstairs, pull a lever - this will bring a crate towards you on a track
- Position yourself near the crate - make sure you're on the opposite side of the crate to the turret!
- Send Nix to pull the nearby lever again
- Quickly, jump on t0 the crate and hang on
- Ride the crate across the track and into another room
- Jump off the crate
- Use the nearby computer terminal to disable power to the turret
If that doesn't make sense, check out the method in our video guide below.
You'll find plenty more where that came from on the Radio Times Gaming YouTube channel.
In the same room as you disable power to the turret, you'll find another terminal nearby that gives you a little glimpse into Gedeek's life.
Fans of a certain Star Wars book series will spot a familiar name in that hologram recording — how exciting!
Once you've disabled the power, you're free to head back down to the turret room. The main story continues on the far side of the room. Have fun!
