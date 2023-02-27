The Lightfall DLC is expected to bring a new story campaign, a new destination and a new power for players to wield. If you haven't already, don't forget that you can pre-order the expansion from the official Destiny website .

Bungie is launching its Destiny 2: Lightfall expansion this week, meaning that it's crunch time for fans who've been eagerly awaiting this big new content drop.

Fans have been invited to "travel to Neptune and discover a neon metropolis unlike any you've explored in Destiny 2".

"Meet the Cloud Striders, join the fight against the Shadow Legion, and prevent devastation in the technologically advanced secret city of Neomuna."

For all the key details about the Destiny 2 Lightfall launch, read on!

The Destiny 2: Lightfall release date is Tuesday 28th February, the developers from Bungie have confirmed.

On that date, players will be able to jump into the new content and experience all the changes that Bungie have made with this latest update.

What is the UK launch time for Destiny 2 Lightfall?

Here in the UK, the Destiny 2: Lightfall expansion will launch at 5pm GMT on Tuesday 28th February for British players.

Over in the States, fans can start playing the new content at 9am PT or 12pm ET on that same date. Either way, the wait is almost over!

Is there a trailer for Destiny 2 Lightfall?

The launch trailer for Destiny 2: Lightfall has now been released, and you can check it out below!

The ominous trailer description states: "The Witness and its newest disciple are here. Begin a journey that will reveal the hidden threads that bind us, the ability to unravel them, and the mastery to weave them anew. With this new power in hand, find strength in your fellow Guardians and triumph in the face of annihilation."

For more info from Bungie and to pre-order the Destiny 2: Lightfall expansion for yourself, feel free to check out the official Destiny website. There isn't much time left to wait and wonder, as the Destiny 2: Lightfall release date is tomorrow!

