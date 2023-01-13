It's not surprising therefore that a Dead Space remake is upon us, set to introduce a whole new generation to the grotesque necromorphs and other space scares.

The original Dead Space was a definitive title in the PS3 and Xbox 360 era, helping popularise the sci-fi horror genre and becoming the go-to game to play at night with the lights off in the late 2000s.

However, while the Dead Space remake is confirmed for the next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, those on last-generation consoles might have a frightful situation on their hands.

Read on below for any updates on the Dead Space remake for PS4 and Xbox One, as well as some worthy alternatives.

Is the Dead Space remake on PS4 and Xbox One?

No, the Dead Space remake is not available on PS4 and Xbox One. You won't find it on Nintendo Switch either.

Despite rumours suggesting otherwise, the Dead Space remake will only be released for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

If you really want to buy the Dead Space remake and a system that can play it, it's worth remembering that the cheapest of the new consoles is the Xbox Series S.

Latest deals

No reason has been given for the lack of support for the previous generation, but it seems as if the remake was envisioned as a next-gen experience - the game will use the speedy SSDs for a single-take experience without any cuts or loading screens, as well as improved audio and visuals.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What games like Dead Space remake are on PS4 and Xbox One?

If you're yet to make the leap to next-gen, however, there are still plenty of ways you can scare yourself silly on PS4 and Xbox One.

Dead Space (2008)

Xbox One owners can play the original Dead Space, of course, which in our humble opinion is scary enough without the body horror in 4K resolution. Sequels Dead Space 2 and 3 are also backwards compatible for the full necromorph experience.

The Callisto Protocol

The Callisto Protocol. Striking Distance Studios

While you might not be able to get the Dead Space remake on last-gen consoles, this spiritual successor might be the next best thing. From one of the co-creators of the original Dead Space, The Callisto Protocol follows the story of freight transporter Jacob Lee who finds himself fighting against infected inmates at a prison facility on Jupiter's moon Callisto.

Isaac and the necromorphs may not be there, but the horror certainly is - with an unlockable trophy for witnessing every brutal death animation...

Resident Evil 4

The first Dead Space was itself inspired by Resident Evil 4, so why not take things full circle and play the game that popularised third-person survival horror. The original Resident Evil 4 has been ported to PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Meta Quest 2 and almost every other video game console - and unlike the new Dead Space, the upcoming Resident Evil 4 remake will indeed be available on last-generation consoles.

If you somehow haven't played the classic yet, Resident Evil 4 follows Leon Kennedy as he fights to save the US President's daughter from a nasty cult in rural Spain - and it's quite possibly the best of the series, if not the genre.

More like this

Prey

Prey may focus more on the psychological thrills than the body horror, but the space scaries are still there. Much like Dead Space, you'll be fighting an outbreak on a spacecraft - but this time the enemy is the Typhon, a unique and creepy alien entity with psychic powers and the ability to mimic inanimate objects.

As you'd expect, there are a lot of opportunities for jump scares - which for some may be worse than Dead Space's gore...

The Last of Us Remastered

You may lose the sci-fi setting, but the rather disgusting Clickers and other fungal enemies ensure there's still an ample amount of body horror in Naughty Dog's acclaimed classic. Like Dead Space, The Last of Us makes use of the over-the-shoulder third-person perspective and a focus on survival gameplay, though with a focus more on the gut-wrenching story than the scares.

It's also a great time to get on board with the TV show and the standalone multiplayer game also coming out.

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.