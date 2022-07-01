Cult of the Lamb release date, trailer, gameplay and pre-order news

Cult of the Lamb has been developed by Massive Monster (the company behind 2018's The Adventure Pals and 2019's Never Give Up) and it'll be published by Devolver Digital (the publisher of such hits as My Friend Pedro, Loop Hero and Death's Door).

There's a hot new indie game on the block. It's called Cult of the Lamb and you might have already heard people talking about it, even though its release date is still a couple of months away.

A role-playing game that blends action-heavy roguelike elements with the odd task of building an animal cult, Cult of the Lamb has caught the attention of many prior to its launch, and you can keep on reading for all the key details.

When is the Cult of the Lamb release date?

The Cult of the Lamb release date is Thursday 11th August 2022, the developers have confirmed.

Prior to the launch, trusty retailer CD Keys has already knocked five per cent off the cost, bringing down the Cult of the Lamb price to £18.49.

Which consoles and platforms can play Cult of the Lamb?

Cult of the Lamb will launch PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC, with Steam handling the PC release. So you shouldn't be short of ways to play it! You couldn't ask for any other platforms, to be honest.

Can I pre-order Cult of the Lamb?

Product pages for Cult of the Lamb have already appeared on Steam, the PlayStation Store and the Nintendo eShop. At the time of writing, though, the only one that will let you place an order is Steam.

Alternatively, third-party retailers like CD Keys have started putting product pages up as well, and the page we just linked to does let you lock in your order. Last time we looked, CD Keys had a deal running to get you five per cent off your pre-order.

Cult of the Lamb gameplay and story details

The official website of publisher Devolver Digital tells us, "Cult of the Lamb casts players in the role of a possessed lamb saved from annihilation by an ominous stranger and [you] must repay their debt by building a loyal following in his name."

Players will have to "start [their] own cult in a land of false prophets, venturing out into diverse and mysterious regions to build a loyal community of woodland worshippers and spread [their] Word to become the one true cult."

It sounds like you'll have to build structures and host rituals for your cult, as well as venturing out into "a sprawling, randomly generated world," where you'll "fight off hordes of enemies and defeat rival cult leaders in order to absorb their power and assert your cult's dominance".

Is there a Cult of the Lamb trailer?

There is indeed a Cult of the Lamb trailer and you can check it out below! While you wait for the Cult of the Lamb release date on 11th August, take a look at this to get yourself hyped:

