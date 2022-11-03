This is likely due to planned maintenance which requires scheduled periods of server downtime, which is important in the long term even if it means a break from blowing up cars on Santa Sena Border Crossing.

With a game as big and as popular as Modern Warfare 2 , it's no surprise that there's an odd server issue from time to time.

It's also nice to know that your Internet isn't at fault, especially if you have one of those pesky CoD MW2 error codes – so read on below to see if MW2 is down right now.

Is CoD MW2 down?

The official Activision channels claim that Cod MW2 is not down at the time of this article being written.

Infinity Ward stated that attachment tuning was temporarily disabled on 29th October to investigate crashes, but otherwise the servers are running normally.

How to check if MW2 servers are down

Key art for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Activision

If you want to check if MW2 servers are down, it's best to check Activision's dedicated online services page, which includes the server status for each platform, connection tips and recently resolved issues.

As with most online services, you can also check Down Detector. As a community-generated site, you can see if anyone else has the same problems as you. There's also a comment section which can be useful if the servers are up but you're still experiencing issues.

It may also be worth following Activision Support on Twitter to receive regular updates on any MW2 issues, while the Infinity Ward page will also notify you of any major server downtime. Hopefully any issues you have will be resolved shortly!

