Activision has confirmed a load of new content is coming to MW2 and Warzone 2 as part of the update, not least the new Vondel map for the battle royale mode.

If you can’t wait for the new Call of Duty : Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 season 4 update, you’re in luck: the release date has been announced.

Best of all, the new CoD season is set to go live very soon.

Read on to find out everything there is to know about the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 season 4 release date, including when the new Warzone map is set to go live and what else the new season adds to the first-person shooter.

The new Warzone 2 map release date is Wednesday 14th June 2023, it has been confirmed by the development team.

Vondel, the new medium-size battle royale map, is set to launch alongside CoD MW2 season 4, which is set to go live here in the UK on Wednesday 14th June at 5pm BST.

If all goes to plan and there isn’t any last-minute delay or unexpected extended server maintenance, we’ll all be playing through the new MW2 season very soon.

As with any new CoD season, there is plenty to get excited about in MW2 season 4 and Warzone 2 season 4. It’s not just the new Vondel map - we do get treated to a lot of new content these days.

What will season 4 bring to Warzone and MW2?

Call of Duty season 4 is coming soon.

There is plenty to get excited about in the new season 4 update in both Warzone and Modern Warfare 2. Both game modes are getting new maps (one for Warzone and seven for MW2) alongside plenty of other updates and new features.

Check out the image above for a handy guide on everything being added to both games in season 4. We’ve written the major additions out for you below, too, so you can get more detail on what matters most.

What’s new in Warzone season 4?

The major new addition to Warzone in season 4 is the introduction of Vondel. This new map is a medium-sized one and can be played in DMZ, Resurgence and the new Lockdown limited-time mode at launch and just after. Sometime mid-season it will be available in the standard battle royale mode.

Vondel supports 18 players in DMZ and 72 in Resurgence modes. The map has 15 points of interest, including a football stadium, a medieval castle and an abandoned zoo.

The new Lockdown LTM is set to begin on 28th June. In it, groups of four will be tasked with capturing and holding onto multiple zones across the map - think Hardpoint but on a larger scale, meaning it should last around twice as long.

Also new to Vondel are the Tactical Amphibious Vehicle, Favourite Supply Box, Reinforcement Flare and more. There’s a lot to look forward to. You may notice that Al Mazrah has been altered thanks to those sandstorms, too, with new sand banks and dunes littering the map.

What’s new in MW2 season 4?

The main new addition in Modern Warfare 2 season 4 is the introduction of seven new maps. These new MW2 maps are as follows:

Showdown | Available at launch | From CoD 4: Modern Warfare | Core map

| Available at launch | From CoD 4: Modern Warfare | Core map Kunstenaar District | Available at launch | New Core map

| Available at launch | New Core map Mercado | Available at launch | New Gunfight map

| Available at launch | New Gunfight map Penthouse | Available at launch | New Gunfight map

| Available at launch | New Gunfight map Mawizeh Marshlands | Available at launch | New Battle map

| Available at launch | New Battle map Ahkdar Village | Available at launch | New Battle map

| Available at launch | New Battle map Vondel Waterfront | Coming mid-season | New Core map

It’s not just new maps being added to the game, though, with new weapons, new Operators (Nikto, Ana Vega, Io, Izanami and Butch), a new Assault on Vondel event, and 12v12 Search & Destroy and Prisoner Rescue playlists.

You should check out the lengthy official MW2 blog post to see everything being added and changed in greater detail. There’s plenty to get excited about. Now it’s time to prepare for that new battle pass.

