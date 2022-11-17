Warzone 2.0 is one such game. What makes this worse is the online nature of the game - you're playing with friends, so it's more than just a bit of me-time, it's important socialising time.

There's nothing more frustrating than the following situation; you've just downloaded a brand spanking new game, you've loaded it up, you're trying to join a match and, well, nothing seems to be working. Especially frustrating if you've been looking forward to the game for a long time.

With it being such a new game, there might be a few issues that need ironing out. And with this in mind, you might be wondering if the issues are on your end or on their end? Well, fear not, we've got you covered - and we'll tell you how to investigate this for yourself in the future.

Is Warzone 2 down?

At the time of writing, the servers for Warzone 2.0 are not down. However, as they're being released to the globe (and thus hundreds of thousands of players), it might seem a bit janky at the moment - and it might be taking you a long time to get into a match.

If this is the case, unfortunately the only solution we have is to wait. This might not have been what you wanted to hear (we know, we're impatient too) but it's the only solution at the moment.

How to check Warzone 2 server status

At the moment, although other Call Of Duty titles are, Warzone 2 doesn't seem to be included on the popular user generate site Down Detector. This may change in the future, but at the time of writing Warzone 2 isn't on there.

Fear not, though, because there is another means of checking on the Warzone 2 servers. And this is by the official means of going to the Activision Support Online Services page. It's here that Activision will report any problems to players about their servers.

Finally, you can always check the official Activision Support Twitter page. Give them a follow, and you should see any issues with Warzone servers pop up on your feed!

