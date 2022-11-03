While you can't shoot your way out of this particular problem, luckily most error messages can be solved reasonably easily by the far more peaceful method of tinkering with your account or internet settings.

From cartel leaders to international terrorists, there are more than a few fearsome enemies in Modern Warfare 2 - but perhaps none are more terrifying than a mid-game error message.

A game as big as MW2 can have many error messages, but we've listed the most common error codes down below along with their solutions to get you back to multiplayer mayhem in no time.

Modern Warfare 2 Error Code DIVER

Error code DIVER is very common and appears if the game hasn't been able to download all the required files, and will be accompanied by a window saying 'Download Failed'.

There will also be an option to retry the download which should be your first port of call, but if that doesn't work there's likely another issue preventing the download. There are numerous possible reasons for this, so try the solutions below:

Restart the game to automatically resume or apply updates.

to automatically resume or apply updates. It could be that the Modern Warfare 2 servers are down or under maintenance - the Infinity Ward Twitter page will report the news if so.

or under maintenance - the Infinity Ward Twitter page will report the news if so. Check your console or PC is connected to the internet. If your device is having connection issues, restart your router by unplugging it for 10 seconds.

If none of the above solutions work, you may have to manually check for updates. This is done differently depending on your gaming brand of choice:

On Playstation, press the Options button on the MW2 icon on the home screen and select Check For Updates.

On Xbox, click on My Games and Apps on the dashboard, select Manage and then Updates.

On Steam, right-click on MW2 in your library and press Properties. Under the Local Files tab, select 'Verify integrity of game files'.

On Battle.net, select the cog icon next to MW2 and press 'Check For Updates'. If unsuccessful, press Scan and Repair.

If you're still out of luck, then unfortunately your options are to either wait for Infinity Ward to release a patch or reinstall the entire game.

Activision

Modern Warfare 2 DEV Error 6036

Long-term Call of Duty players may well remember DEV Error 6036. The code has plagued previous games in the series when attempting to play in a language other than English. A short-term solution was to switch the game's language to English if you were playing a localised edition in a different language, but in the case of MW2 this may well have a very different cause.

Confusingly, DEV Error 6036 can be caused by game files or update data not being downloaded correctly, which of course was the same cause of error code DIVER above. You'll therefore want to follow the same solutions for error code DIVER as listed above- restart the game, check for server issues, check your internet connection and manually check for updates.

However, PC players receiving DEV Error 6036 may have a problem with their Cache Spot Shadow and Cache Sun Shadow settings. Disabling these may fix the problem, which can be done by:

In Options, select Graphics Settings.

Scroll to Shadow & Lighting.

Disable the Cache Spot Shadows and Cache Sun Shadows options.

Restart the game.

Again if none of these options work, you may have to reinstall the game or wait for the next update.

Modern Warfare 2 error code NIAMEY - LEE

NIAMEY - LEE is the official error code for the status installing glitch in MW2, in which players are stuck waiting for a progress bar that never finishes.

Thankfully, this one has a nice easy fix: simply hit your console's Options button to bring up the Settings menu, and then click any of the available options. Then press the back option until you are out of the Settings screen, and you should have been forced through to the main menu screen.

If you're still struggling, try restarting the game or your console - but Infinity Ward is aware of this issue and will likely fix this glitch in an update.

Modern Warfare 2 error code TRAVIS - RILEA

TRAVIS - RILEA is a connectivity error code. It will often be accompanied by a Connection Failed or Timed Out message, so now it's a matter of establishing if the problem is on your end or lies with the game.

You can check if the MW2 servers are down with a quick Google or a check of the Infinity Ward Twitter account, so that potential cause can be ruled out fairly easily.

If the servers are running fine, this suggests a problem with your internet connection which can vary on a case-by-case basis - but restarting your router, at the plug if needs be, is always one of the first solutions you should try.

Modern Warfare 2 error code 0x887a0005

We'd rather not type out this error code too much, but 0x887a0005 usually occurs on PC when the game fails to launch. Luckily, there are a few workarounds for this issue.

The first method is to run the game as an administrator. This can be done in Steam or Battle.net by:

Head to the file directory of MW2.

Right-click on the COD MWII.exe file and then hit Properties.

Under the Compatibility tab, tick 'Run this program as an administrato'".

Select Apply, and then press OK to exit Properties.

Select the Run as an administrator option in your launcher and then start the game.

The other option is to verify your game files and manually check for an update, as outlined above in the Error Code DIVER section. We've listed the instructions down below also for ease of use:

On Steam, right-click on MW2 in your library and press Properties. Under the Local Files tab, select Verify integrity of game files.

On Battle.net, select the cog icon next to MW2 and press Check For Updates. If unsuccessful, press Scan and Repair.

Again, if you're still struggling to play the game then your last resort options are to reinstall the entire game or wait for the next update which should hopefully address the issue.

If you're still having problems with any of these error messages, you can always head to Activision Support for assistance from the developer.

