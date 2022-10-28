Of course, loading times these days are so fast that you should never be in spectator mode for too long. But still, that head-mounted camera angle is enough to make anyone feel a bit woozy, so you'll want to change it sooner rather than later before you make a mess on the carpet.

So, you've started playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 , but sadly you've already been killed. You're in spectator mode while you wait to respawn and oh my gosh, what is that camera angle doing? If the helmet cam is doing your head in, you'll be glad to know that it's very easy to change.

Keep on reading, then, and we'll tell you how to disable the helmet cam in CoD MW2 spectator mode. It won't take you long, thankfully enough!

How to turn off helmet cam in MW2 spectator mode

To turn off helmet cam in Modern Warfare 2, this is what you need to do:

Go to the Settings menu by pressing the cog on the home screen

Navigate to the Graphics menu (which is symbolised by a little TV icon)

Scroll down to the setting named Default Spectator Camera

Select 'Game Perspective', rather than 'Helmet Camera'

It really is that simple! Once that setting has changed, your spectator mode experience in the game will match the player's perspective rather than forcing you into their helmet cam for the ride of a lifetime.

