Wondering when this could be? Let's have a speculate!

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Will Call of Duty come to Xbox Game Pass?

It's been over a year since Microsoft announced its plans to acquire Activision, and things finally seem to be coming to fruition. The Federal Trade Commission have been trying to block the move, but the US District Court of Northern California have denied them. Apparently PlayStation and Nintendo won't be hindered.

This means that nothing is standing in Microsoft's way, and (hopefully) those with the Game Pass will soon be able to play Call of Duty releases without splashing out full price the games.

When will Call of Duty come to Xbox Game Pass?

After Microsoft finalised its acquisition of Bethesda, 20 games from the Elder Scrolls studio appeared on Game Pass just two days later (on the 11th March, 2021).

If this is anything to go by, we know that Microsoft won't waste any time in making Call of Duty available once the deal is finalised. As the deal seems to be going well at the moment, we're guessing they'll appear on there in no time.

If anything else crops up, we'll update this page. Stay tuned!

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and follow us on Twitter for all the latest updates.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.