A new project from Skydance New Media – the studio created by Uncharted creative director Amy Hennig – had long been teased, but little had been given away until yesterday, when a first-look trailer was revealed at the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase.

Yesterday's D23 Expo was jam-packed with new Disney announcements – and one of the most exciting for Marvel fans was undoubtedly the news of a project that will see Black Panther and Captain America join forces for a new game.

While many details about the project are still under wraps – and it is still untitled – we now know that the game will be set during World War 2, and it appears gameplay will take place in both Wakanda and Europe.

Players will be able to play as four characters, including a young Steve Rogers and Azzuri – the World War Two era Black Panther and T’Challa’s grandfather.

The other two playable characters are American soldier Gabriel Jones, who is part of the Howling Commandos, and Wakandan Spy leader Nanali.

You can check out the teaser trailer below – which is scored by Vera Lynn's wartime classic We'll Meet Again and concludes with the slogan: "Four Heroes. Two Worlds. One War."

A statement about the game released by Skydance reads: "Players can look forward to intuitive controls and exhilarating second-to-second gameplay that captures the action and excitement of Marvel, inspired by landmark comics, television, and films, as they navigate this all-new globe-trotting adventure."

Meanwhile, Hennig said of the project: "We’re so grateful for all the enthusiasm and support we’ve received from fans, and we’re thrilled to finally unveil a first glimpse of the game during this year’s D23 Expo.

"Marvel has been an incredible partner throughout the creative process as we develop an original story and build an exciting new team of characters. We hope fans are intrigued by this sneak peek, and we’re excited to share more down the road."

Further announcements about the project – which was first teased last October – are expected to follow in the coming months, so if your interest is piqued, keep checking RadioTimes.com for all the latest updates.

