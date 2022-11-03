As with every other Call of Duty , however, within days a meta was forming and people were congregating towards a few standout weapons and loadout setups.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is upon us, with a whole host of guns , perks and equipment to choose from when making a class.

The best loadout is, of course, dependent on the situation, range and preferred playstyle, but we've narrowed down the best combinations for most encounters in Modern Warfare 2.

What is the best Modern Warfare 2 loadout?

Primary weapon: M4

M4 Secondary weapon: X13 Auto

X13 Auto Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Snapshot Grenade

Snapshot Grenade Basic Perk 1: Tracker

Tracker Basic Perk 2: Scavenger

Scavenger Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Field Upgrade: Munitions Box

The M4 has been a key weapon in several first-person shooters, so it's no surprise that it became a meta-defining weapon upon the launch of Modern Warfare 2. Available right at the start of the game without having to be unlocked, the M4 is very easy to use and level up quickly but is also surprisingly versatile.

You can see our best M4 loadout for the best attachments, but don't forget about the rest of the loadout! Scavenger and Munitions Box are essential for going on long killstreaks and keeping your ammo replenished along the way, while the X13 Auto is just about the best secondary weapon going right now.

As with every Call of Duty game, Ghost is a must for when the enemy team start spamming UAVs!

The M4 is the best assault rifle in the game at the moment, but we have a few other suggestions for other weapon classes that might fit your playstyle better.

Best SMG Loadout in Modern Warfare 2

Primary weapon: FSS Hurricane

FSS Hurricane Secondary weapon: X13 Auto

X13 Auto Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Snapshot Grenade

Snapshot Grenade Basic Perk 1: Tracker

Tracker Basic Perk 2: Scavenger

Scavenger Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Field Upgrade: Munitions Box

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Best Battle Rifle loadout in Modern Warfare 2

Primary weapon: Lachmann Sub

Lachmann Sub Secondary weapon: X13 Auto

X13 Auto Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Snapshot Grenade

Snapshot Grenade Basic Perk 1: Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened Basic Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Cold-blooded

Cold-blooded Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Field Upgrade: Battle Rage

Best Sniper Rifle Loadout in Modern Warfare 2

Primary weapon: MCPR-300

MCPR-300 Secondary weapon: FSS Hurricane

FSS Hurricane Lethal: Proximity Mine

Proximity Mine Tactical: Snapshot Grenade

Snapshot Grenade Basic Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Basic Perk 2: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Bonus Perk: Focus

Focus Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Field Upgrade: Suppression Mine

Read more:

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.