What's the best loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2?
Is it really a Call of Duty loadout if you don't use Ghost?
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is upon us, with a whole host of guns, perks and equipment to choose from when making a class.
As with every other Call of Duty, however, within days a meta was forming and people were congregating towards a few standout weapons and loadout setups.
The best loadout is, of course, dependent on the situation, range and preferred playstyle, but we've narrowed down the best combinations for most encounters in Modern Warfare 2.
What is the best Modern Warfare 2 loadout?
- Primary weapon: M4
- Secondary weapon: X13 Auto
- Lethal: Semtex
- Tactical: Snapshot Grenade
- Basic Perk 1: Tracker
- Basic Perk 2: Scavenger
- Bonus Perk: Fast Hands
- Ultimate Perk: Ghost
- Field Upgrade: Munitions Box
The M4 has been a key weapon in several first-person shooters, so it's no surprise that it became a meta-defining weapon upon the launch of Modern Warfare 2. Available right at the start of the game without having to be unlocked, the M4 is very easy to use and level up quickly but is also surprisingly versatile.
You can see our best M4 loadout for the best attachments, but don't forget about the rest of the loadout! Scavenger and Munitions Box are essential for going on long killstreaks and keeping your ammo replenished along the way, while the X13 Auto is just about the best secondary weapon going right now.
As with every Call of Duty game, Ghost is a must for when the enemy team start spamming UAVs!
The M4 is the best assault rifle in the game at the moment, but we have a few other suggestions for other weapon classes that might fit your playstyle better.
Best SMG Loadout in Modern Warfare 2
- Primary weapon: FSS Hurricane
- Secondary weapon: X13 Auto
- Lethal: Semtex
- Tactical: Snapshot Grenade
- Basic Perk 1: Tracker
- Basic Perk 2: Scavenger
- Bonus Perk: Fast Hands
- Ultimate Perk: Ghost
- Field Upgrade: Munitions Box
Best Battle Rifle loadout in Modern Warfare 2
- Primary weapon: Lachmann Sub
- Secondary weapon: X13 Auto
- Lethal: Semtex
- Tactical: Snapshot Grenade
- Basic Perk 1: Battle Hardened
- Basic Perk 2: Double Time
- Bonus Perk: Cold-blooded
- Ultimate Perk: Ghost
- Field Upgrade: Battle Rage
Best Sniper Rifle Loadout in Modern Warfare 2
- Primary weapon: MCPR-300
- Secondary weapon: FSS Hurricane
- Lethal: Proximity Mine
- Tactical: Snapshot Grenade
- Basic Perk 1: Overkill
- Basic Perk 2: Fast Hands
- Bonus Perk: Focus
- Ultimate Perk: Ghost
- Field Upgrade: Suppression Mine
