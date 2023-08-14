If you have watched Stranger Things, you’ll recognise 'Mind Flayer' as the name Mike and the gang dubbed the giant tendril-adorned Shadow Monster during season two that possesses Will.

This is because that creature acts as a sort of analogue to the Mind Flayers in Dungeons & Dragons, their favourite game.

This gives you somewhat of an understanding of how the Mind Flayers (also known as Illithids) operate in DnD.

That little tadpole won’t wait for anyone and there are lesser souls to manipulate, so we’ll get straight to it!

How to unlock Illithid Powers in Baldur’s Gate 3

To unlock Illithid Powers in Baldur’s Gate 3, you just need to create a character and start the game as you are shown to receive a tadpole in the (very uncomfortable) opening cinematic.

From here, you need to collect Iliithid Tadpole specimens from "True Souls" boss characters. You can also find them dotted around the world.

There are four to collect in the Infirmary in the Githyanki Creche located in the underbelly of the Rosymorn Monastery for example.

When you collect a tadpole, you can use it to unlock more Illithid Powers in the Illithid Power menu - which is accessed by pressing B on your keyboard. Here you can spend these tadpoles on a number of powers.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Are there consequences for Illithid Powers in Baldur’s Gate 3?

A Mind Flayer in Baldur's Gate 3. Larian Studios

Yes, there are consequences for using Illithid Powers in Baldur’s Gate 3. Some party members who resent the Mind Flayers, such as Lae’zel, will disapprove highly of the repeated use of Illithid Powers.

Others, such as Astarion and Gale, will approve - as they are obsessed with accruing power and the study of the Arcane respectively.

Before we continue any further, we must preface that ahead there are massive spoilers pertaining to the game's central plot - so stop reading here if you want to discover it all for yourself.

During Baldur’s Gate 3, The Guardian will readily recommend the use of Illithid Powers, promising great powers if you do so.

At one point, you will be offered an Astral-Touched Tadpole, but taking it will turn you into a half-Mind Flayer.

This is not an irreversible process, but in the lead-up to the game's finale, you will then be offered a Supreme Tadpole which completes the transformation.

This locks you into a specific ending - which isn’t necessarily a bad ending, but nor is it very good.

Your character will be able to destroy the Nether Brain and your companions will be rid of their infections, but your character will lose its mind and memories and come close to controlling and murdering your former companions.

So... great for everyone else, just not you. But it’s definitely a very interesting ending and indicative of the agency offered to the player in this unbelievably open-ended and freeform game.

Read more on Baldur's Gate 3:

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and follow us on Twitter for all the latest updates.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.