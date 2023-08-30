Plenty of popular games from the system's heyday will feature, including Adventure, Video Pinball, Missile Command and more.

Essentially, it's set to recreate the same '70s and '80s feel that helped make the original a success.

Thinking of picking one up for yourself? Or maybe treating a loved one in time for Christmas? Well, here's everything you need to know about the Atari 2600+, including the release date, what to expect in the box and, most importantly, where to secure a pre-order.

The Atari 2600+ console. Plaion

The Atari 2600+ is scheduled to launch on 17th November 2023. The home console is being developed by the original maker, Atari, along with independent developer Plaion (formerly known as Koch Media).

According to Atari's official website, shipping will begin in November 2023, so any orders made ahead of time should (in theory) receive their Atari 2600+ in time for launch day.

Can I pre-order the Atari 2600+?

The Atari 2600+ is available to pre-order in the UK, US, Australia, New Zealand, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Poland, Benelux, Slovenia and Italy.

Those in the UK can secure a pre-order exclusively via Amazon, whereas US residents will need to pre-order the console from Atari's official website.

Retro products like this always prove massively popular with fans of the original console and new players looking to try out the system for the very first time, so we'd recommend getting one early if interested.

The probability of seeing these going for twice the price (or more!) on eBay in the coming months is quite high, if history is anything to go off.

Atari 2600+ specs and features explained

The Atari 2600+ joystick. Plaion

Lots of new enhancements are being made for the Atari 2600+, such as compatibility with original Atari 2600 and 7800 cartridges. It will also feature a HD output, double cartridge support and a specially-designed widescreen mode for easy connectivity to modern TVs.

Further features include a red fire button, original correct paddle sticker, wired DB9 connector, finished plastic that is said to look and feel authentic, alongside ultra smooth knobs designed for precision play.

"Preserving classic games is a priority for Atari, and the release of the Atari 2600+ will make the hundreds of Atari 2600 and 7800 games that have been released over the last 50 years universally accessible," Atari CEO Wade Rosen told IGN as part of the annoucement.

"Plaion’s approach to a quality recreation of iconic Atari hardware made them the perfect partner to bring the Atari 2600+ to market."

Atari 2600+ price and what's included

The Atari 2600+ will come with the Atari 2600+ game system, an Atari CX40+ Joystick, the Atari 10-in-1 game cartridge, a HDMI Cable as well as a USB-C power cable. It will cost £99.99/$129.99.

The 10 games included on the cartridge are:

Adventure

Combat

Dodge 'Em

Haunted House

Maze Craze

Missile Command

Realsports Volleyball

Surround

Video Pinball

Yars' Revenge

Furthermore, the Atari 2600+ is compatible with hundreds of original Atari cartridges, with a full game list detailing which ones work and which ones don't available online.

Additional CX40+ joystick controllers will be available to pick up separately for £19.99/$24.99. On top of this, the CX-30 paddle controller bundle – which comes with a four-in-one game cartridge – can be purchased for £29.99/$39.99

Is there an Atari 2600+ trailer?

To celebrate the announcement of the Atari 2600+ on 22nd August 2023, Atari partnered with IGN for an exclusive trailer that showcases the console's new features and games.

We also get a good look at the new and improved design that essentially recreates the original 1980 model using new materials. The funky trailer can be watched below:

