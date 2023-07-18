With the upcoming Meta Quest 3, VR users are in for some much-needed attention, as Nexus looks like it could be a triple. With so much excitement surrounding the game, we won’t dilly-dally, and nor should you - so read on to get the lowdown on Assassin’s Creed Nexus.

The release date for Assassin’s Creed Nexus is Holiday 2023. This means that we can realistically expect the game to release sometime in November or December of 2023.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is releasing on the 12th October 2023, so Ubisoft might want to leave a bit of breathing space between them so not to overwhelm Assassin Creed fans’ wallets all at once.

Due to the Meta Quest 3 releasing in Autumn 2023, Ubisoft will be keen to get Nexus out of the door and in good shape for Christmas, as many might be lucky enough to get the VR system – if they aren’t on Santa’s naughty list of course – and will be looking for games to play.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Can I pre-order Assassin’s Creed Nexus?

Currently, you cannot pre-order Assassin’s Creed Nexus, but you can wishlist it on the Oculus store to get notifications for the game.

If we were to guess the price, our best estimate would be somewhere in the region of £24.99 as other Ubisoft VR titles such as Star Trek: Bridge Crew and Transference VR have hovered between £20 and £25 in the past.

As soon as there is more information regarding a pre-order, how much the game will cost and if there are any bonuses or special editions, we will be sure to update you.

Which consoles and platforms can play Assassin’s Creed Nexus?

Assassin’s Creed will be a Meta Quest exclusive – playable on the Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest Pro and the upcoming Meta Quest 3.

There’s no word if Assassin’s Creed Nexus will be coming to any other VR platforms such as PSVR 2 or SteamVR further down the line.

As always, we will update you the moment we have more details. In the meantime – if you live in or are headed to the Big Smoke, be sure to check out the best VR experiences in London for 2023 and also the best VR games to keep you visually immersed in stereoscopic 3D till Nexus comes out.

Assassin’s Creed Nexus gameplay and story details

In Assassin’s Creed Nexus, the game will act – as the name suggests – as a nexus where you can access multiple locales found across the Assassin’s Creed series.

So far we have Venice, Athens and Colonial Boston confirmed and between these, and we’ll be able to play as Ezio, Kassandra and Connor respectively.

The maps are open and allow for free exploration. Given Ubisoft’s almost obsessive attention to detail, the cities are sure to be chock-full of things to do and see whilst offering ample parkour.

NPCs are said to react to your VR shenanigans, so if you’re leaning right in to get a good look at a Red Coat’s pores, you might just get a rifle-butt headed your way.

Nexus will cover “untold chapters” of each of the character’s and cities' stories, so the whole experience should be fresh to old and new players alike.

Jumping down from heights to assassinate foes is sure to be a butterfly-inducing affair with the realistic depiction of depth. Leaps of faith aren’t confirmed, but we can only image the mettle we’ll have to muster to do them.

More like this

On the Ubisoft website, there are screenshots which appear to be in-game and visually – it’s looking pretty impressive. It’s unclear which system the screenshots are from, however.

Is there an Assassin’s Creed Nexus trailer?

So far only a CGI trailer has been released, but it does offer us some idea of what we can expect in terms of gameplay. Check it out down below.

The trailer begins with a man donning a Meta Quest 2 and being transported to the docks of colonial era Boston, where a shootout is taking place. From the perspective of Connor, he sneaks up behind a redcoat and plunges his tomahawk into his neck, then engages in some aerial archery.

This transitions to Kassandra in Athens firing off an arrow into a Grecian warrior and turning to fight another with a sword.

Finally, we have Ezio perched atop the terracotta roof tiles of a Venezian terrace and swooping down to swing on some poles to get on top of some scaffolding, then plunging down on a target.

Hopefully, we’ll get a proper look at gameplay soon and we will add it to this page for your viewing pleasure.

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and follow us on Twitter for all the latest updates.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.