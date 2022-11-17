If you’ve played through a match of Warzone 2, you may well have seen AQ Kills listed in your post-match stats, alongside the likes of Operator Kills and Score. If you’re anything like us, you’re probably confused as to what an AQ Soldier is, exactly, and where to find them.

Players are finally getting into Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and its secrets are beginning to be discovered. One such secret that is confusing players is the new AQ Soldier.

Fortunately, we’ve done some digging and have your answer. Read on to find out what a Warzone 2 AQ Soldier is and what AQ Soldier Kills means in your stats.

What are AQ Soldier Kills in Warzone 2?

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 AQ Kills are kills you receive after downing an enemy AI. These CPU-controlled AQ combatants are a new addition to the battle royale sequel and you’ll find them in the standard mode and in the all-new DMZ mode.

AQ stands for Al-Qatala, an enemy terrorist organisation that you’ll come up against during your stay in Al Mazrah. These AI enemies will appear in the map’s Black Sites and Strongholds. They are worth fighting if you have the time.

Fortunately, taking down the AQ Soldiers should be simple enough as they don’t carry particularly intimidating weaponry and don’t have too much health. They are based in Strongholds and Black Sites in large numbers, though, so it won’t be an easy task to clear them all alone. Take a friend, however, and you might achieve your goal without too many unfortunate incidents.

The first squad to reach a Stronghold (they’re activated at the end of the first circle collapse in the standard battle royale, and need keys to open them in DMZ mode) needs to clear it of AQ Soldiers and defuse its bomb before time runs out. Completing a Stronghold will award you with its Loadout Crate, supply you with a UAV ping of the surrounding area, and give you a key to a Black Site.

A Black Site is like a more difficult version of a Stronghold, complete with bosses such as a Juggernaut, and clearing one will award you with a permanent Weapon Blueprint that can be used in all Warzone modes. Black Sites are in the standard battle royale mode only.

That’s everything there is to know about AQ Soldiers in Warzone 2. Remember, they are AI enemies controlled by the CPU, and you find them in Strongholds and Black Sites.

