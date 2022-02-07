Introducing Mad Maggie as a new legend that has messed with the Olympus map, Apex Legends season 12 looks set to shake up EA and Respawn's much-loved multiplayer game in some major ways.

When does Apex Legends season 12 start? You've come to the right place for all of the key details on the new Apex season, which is going by the cool title Defiance.

There may not be a new weapon in Apex Legends season 12, but there is a new mode called Control that sounds like a lot of fun. And if you're looking for all the key details on the Apex Legends season 12 release date, update time and patch notes, read on!

Apex Legends season 12 release date

The Apex Legends season 12 release date will take place on Tuesday 8th February 2022.

Season 12 of Apex Legends is coming out very soon indeed, then! It won't be long before we're jumping back into the game and experiencing all the new stuff from this update.

Read more: Apex Legends Mobile release date and news

Apex Legends season 12 update time

Here in the UK, the Apex Legends season 12 update time will occur at 6pm GMT on 8th February. Over in the USA, the times to look out for are 10am PT or 1pm ET – that's when Apex Legends season 12 will start.

Is Apex Legends down?

If you're reading this on the day of the update and you're wondering if Apex Legends is down, don't forget that you can always check the Apex Legends status on Down Detector – click that link and you'll soon learn if other players are also struggling to get into the game, or if it's just you.

Apex Legends season 12 patch notes

Over on the official Apex Legends website, the developers from Respawn have shared an awful lot of details about the Apex Legends season 12 changes. If you're looking for a handy summary of the patch notes, here are the key points you need to know about:

New Legend: Mad Maggie (see her intro in the video above)

Mad Maggie (see her intro in the video above) New Limited-Time Mode: Control (9v9)

Control (9v9) Map changes: Olympus is being 'sabotaged' by Maggie

Olympus is being 'sabotaged' by Maggie Weapons changes: Flatline and Longbow removed from ground loot; Volt going into care packages; Alternator going into ground loot

Flatline and Longbow removed from ground loot; Volt going into care packages; Alternator going into ground loot Crypto buff: He can now throw his drone manually in a straight line

He can now throw his drone manually in a straight line Caustic nerf: Any player can now shoot Caustic's Nox Trap to deactivate it

For more info on the Apex Legends season 12 patch notes and plans, check out the official image shared on Twitter below:

Apex Legends season 12 rewards

As a special treat, the following Apex Legends season 12 rewards will be available, and all you need to do to get them is log in during the advertised times:

Get Octane (8th to 15th February)

(8th to 15th February) Get Wattson (15th to 22nd February)

(15th to 22nd February) Get Valkyrie (22nd February to 1st March)

Basically, you can add three legends to your Apex Legends roster without really having to do much!

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Apex Legends season 12 battle pass

Of course, Apex Legends season 12 will bring with it a new battle pass full of skins, emotes and other goodies to bolster your in-game swag count. Check out the video below to see what's in store in the battle pass this time around:

Apex Legends season 12 trailer

Fancy seeing some Apex Legends season 12 gameplay? Check out the official trailer below while you wait for the Apex Legends season 12 update to drop!

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.