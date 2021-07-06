Animal Crossing: New Horizons Monopoly seen in stores – and comes with little figures

Animal Crossing Monopoly is on the cards with a Reddit user posting a photo of a copy of the as of yet unannounced game.

While it’s not a huge surprise, after all Hasbro does sneakily drop releases all the time, people are sharing this one thanks to the cute figures that come with the game. There’s no official announcement, but hey that’s part of the fun.

The user calysunflower shared several pictures of the board, figures and cards, after finding the game in their local Walmart store. There are four figures based on customisable avatars, along with cards for chances, decorations and Nook Miles instead of homes. We expect more figures to be sold separately, after all that’s what they did with the Mario version.

The normal Monopoly spots have bugs, fish and fruit which you pick up as you race around the board.

The game has been listed online too, with Zatu Games UK listing it for £28.34, while Wayland Games has listed the date as 2nd August – that’s just a day after the recently announced Game of Life: Super Mario is released too.

Sadly, there’s no actual Animal Crossing news for now. Fans had hoped for an update on the game that took the world by storm during lockdown, but E3 came and went with no new updates.

While the Animal Crossing has been on the light (read: non-existent) side, Nintendo did finally confirm the hotly anticipated Nintendo Switch Pro launch today. Gamers have been expecting news for months and months, with leaks and rumours running rife, so it’s nice to finally have confirmation.

The new OLED model is on its way on 8th October, 2021 in time for Black Friday and Christmas.

The new model has a better display, LAN port and stand, and comes in a new white colour as well as the traditional Neon red/blue – given the success of the Nintendo Switch over the past year and a half, we can expect this console to be just as popular.

