How to create hybrid flowers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Get some colour in your life and create your own hybrid flowers in Nintendo Switch's game
Lockdown favourite Animal Crossing: New Horizons is still an incredibly popular game, and one way in which you can personalise your island is by getting different flowers and creating some beautiful gardens.
It’s been more than a year since this version of Animal Crossing launched into the world, and the game has served up lots of new stuff recently including the Sanrio Amiibo Cards and the big Mario update. However, shiny new things do not stop us from caring about all the flowers in Animal Crossing.
If you want to find out how to get all the Animal Crossing flower types, including the hybrid colour options, keep on reading and we’ll tell you all about it.
How to get all the Animal Crossing: New Horizons flower types
Right, if your aim is to get all the Animal Crossing: New Horizons flowers, you’ll have to plan a bit. There will be specific flowers native to your island, but then you need to travel a little further, to friends’ islands, to make sure you get the others. You could use the Nook Miles Ticket trips, but there’s an element of luck in that.
Another way to get flowers in Animal Crossing is to head over to Nook Shopping and buy the seeds that you need. However, the selection of products at Nook Shopping is on a random rotation, so you’ll have to keep checking back on different days to see what seeds are in stock. If you particularly want one sort of flower (e.g. if you really want to know how to get Cosmos flowers), you’ll want to check the shop every day until they show up in seed form. Or you could try to find a friend that already has them, fly over to their island, and then pick some up. Either way, a bit of faff is required!
Full list of Animal Crossing: New Horizons flowers
Here’s what flowers you can get in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
- Cosmos
- Hyacinths
- Lilies
- Mums
- Pansies
- Roses
- Tulips
- Windflowers
How to make Animal Crossing: New Horizons hybrid flowers
As before, you can crossbreed your flowers to get hybrids giving you new colours that you can’t buy or aren’t natural ones you’d find. Get ready to go all Dr Frankenstein.
You need to plant your flowers in a pattern – think checkerboard – on your island.
The checkerboard gives them space to cross-pollinate (check you with all the science) and breed. The hybrid flowers will grow in the gaps you leave. Easy.
You need to water the flowers daily, that can be by you or the watering can, or rain. If the flowers sparkle then they’ve been watered.
Full list of Animal Crossing: New Horizons hybrid flowers
The Animal Crossing: New Horizons hybrid flowers that have been confirmed are all below. People have experimented, but @whispwill on Twitter has been a hero and done most of the work for us all. Check out the thread for a nice full list.
Gonna make a master post for all the flower hybrid info I discover since nothings online yet! #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/oukiZqwUhX— Whippy (@whispwill) March 23, 2020
What Animal Crossing: New Horizons flower colour variations are there?
So we have our lists, we know what’s possible, but what colour variations are there? This isn’t like the colour wheel chart at school ok, some of these make no sense, but what sort of fun would it be if they did?
Cosmos
- Red and White = pink
- Red and Yellow = orange
- Red and Red = black
Hyacinths
- White and Red = Pink
- White and White = Blue
- Yellow and Red = Orange
- Blue and Blue = Purple
Lillies
- Red and White = Pink
- Red and Yellow = Orange
- Red and Red = Black
Mums
- White and Red = Pink
- White and White = Purple
- Purple and Purple = Green
Pansies
- White and White = Blue
- Red and Yellow = Orange
- Red and Red = Purple
- Orange and Orange = Purple
- Blue and Blue = Purple
Roses
- Red and White = Pink
- Red and Yellow = Orange
- Red and Red = Black
- White and White = Purple
- Orange and Orange = Blue
Tulips
- Red and White = Pink
- Red and Yellow = Orange
- Red and Red = Black
- Orange and Orange = Purple
Windflowers
- Red and Orange = Pink
- Orange and White = Blue
- White and White = Blue
- Blue and Pink = Purple
- Blue and Blue = Purple
And that’s your lot! The world of Animal Crossing is a colourful place, basically, and you’ve got plenty of options when it comes to decking out your island with some lovely flower arrangements.
