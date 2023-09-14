The fifth Among Us map has new tasks to complete, including dicing vegetables and roasting marshmallows. All’s fun and games on this island apart from the pesky murdering. But let’s not bicker and argue about who’s killed who...

Given The Fungle is due to release next month, we’re sure to learn more about it before the new environment is unleashed. What are those mushroom spores all about?

Read on to find out all there is to know about the Among Us new map release date, what platforms it’ll be available on and to watch a snazzy trailer!

The new Among Us map, The Fungle, is due to be released some time in October 2023. Unfortunately, the development team over at Innersloth is yet to reveal a finalised release date.

Innersloth revealed the release window on its official website.

Initially revealed during a Nintendo Direct, the Among Us new map looks set to release on Nintendo Switch, at least, with other platforms expected but not yet confirmed.

The new map wasn’t claimed to be exclusive to Switch, so it is expected that it will also go live on the Android, iOS, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game on the same date.

We’ll update this page when we have some clarification – likely close to the map’s launch.

What do we know about the new Among Us map, The Fungle?

The new Among Us map is called The Fungle. Based on the reveal trailer, it features a new mushroom-filled environment, new tasks to complete and potentially new costumes to wear.

Developers Innersloth revealed The Fungle during a Nintendo Direct on 14th September 2023, with a fancy new animation that shows how these sus characters ended up on the island full of fungi. Check it out below:

As you can see in the reveal trailer above, the colourful new map is as bright and breezy as it is mysterious and creepy.

New tasks have been detailed, including dicing vegetables and roasting marshmallows to help ensure this is a proper island getaway. Oh wait, the murder. Forgot about the murder. Oh well, that’s for you to figure out...

