It was originally released in September 2019 as Uplay Plus, before being rebranded to Ubisoft Plus in October 2020.

Interestingly, Assassin's Creed Valhalla acted as one of the first games under the rebrand, so clearly Ubisoft values the series quite highly.

So, what about Mirage? How does it work on Ubisoft Plus and what do you need to know to start playing the game? We've broken down everything you need to know below.

Is AC Mirage on Ubisoft Plus?

Assassin's Creed Mirage. Ubisoft

Yes, Assassin's Creed Mirage is on Ubisoft Plus.

The game was released on the game subscriptions service simultaneously with its global launch on 5th October 2023. Alongside this, there are over 100 Ubisoft games as part of Ubisoft Plus, with upcoming titles like Avatar and Star Wars Outlaws all due to debut on the platform from day one.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to play AC Mirage on Ubisoft Plus

Ubisoft Plus is available on PC for £14.99 a month, as well as Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One for £17.99 via its Multi Access subscription offering.

Assassin's Creed Mirage has an RRP of £49.99, so if you plan on playing it within 30 days and are not fussed about owning it, then this could be a useful way to save some cash.

The easiest way to gain access to Mirage via Ubisoft Plus is by first subscribing to the Ubisoft Store website or heading to the Ubisoft Connect game launcher on PC. Another way to subscribe is via Amazon Luna or the Xbox Store, if you wish to play on a cloud streaming platform or console, respectively. Once signed up, download Mirage and start playing. It will be located under the library for each platform.

Please note Ubisoft Plus is not currently available on PlayStation, outside of the Ubisoft Plus Classic offering, which does not include Mirage. The full Ubisoft Plus offering is expected to arrive on PS5 and PS4 at some point in the future.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC. Head to Amazon to pick up a copy in time for the weekend.

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.