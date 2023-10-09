Listen to our new Gaming podcast, One More Life - the next episode is about AC Mirage!

The Karkh district is where you’ll find the Bazaar and its hidden treasure chest, and playing through the story missions will lead you to it in due time (during the Gilded Butterflies main story mission).

If you can’t wait and need the Abbasid Knight Dagger or its upgrade immediately, you can find and open the chest early.

A word of warning, mind, as opening the chest ahead of time outside of the story mission might make it so you cannot complete Gilded Butterflies when you eventually come across it. Fingers crossed this game-breaking bug is patched out soon.

With all of that in mind, read on to find out how to get the Bazaar Gear Chest in AC Mirage.

How to get the Bazaar Gear Chest in AC Mirage

To get to the Bazaar Gear Chest in Assassin’s Creed Mirage and open it early, you need to head inside the Bazaar in the Karkh district and use a throwing knife to unlock a door on the upper floor of the complex.

If you’re wondering how to do that, you’re best off watching this helpful video guide by YouTuber HarryNinetyFour:

If the video above isn’t doing it for you and you’d rather read out a set of instructions, here’s how to get the AC Mirage Bazaar Gear Chest early:

Head to the Bazaar in the Karkh District

Place a map marker on the chest and head to that area by climbing up to the second floor (use Eagle Vision/Sense or Enkidu’s Eye to find it if you haven’t already)

Outside and opposite the room containing the chest, climb up and face the lattice above the green market stall

Use Eagle Vision/Sense to spot the locked door behind the lattice work (will glow red)

Aim and throw a throwing knife at the locked door and fire to break it open (your crosshair will turn red when you can hit it) You will likely need to upgrade your throwing knife range to pull off this trick

Now head across the rope onto the next green stall over to the right

Climb over the ledge onto the floor with the door and head inside to open the Bazaar Gear Chest at the end of the room

Now, if you’d rather wait and not attempt fate of causing that potentially game-breaking bug to occur, you can simply find and open the Bazaar Gear Chest during the Gilded Butterflies main story mission. The choice is yours.

