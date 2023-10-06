Now set in 9th century Baghdad, the narrative covers the street thief's rise to being a full member of the Assassin Brotherhood. Expect plenty of action, the classic stealth gameplay that made the originals a hit and plenty of running across rooftops.

So how long does the Ubisoft action-adventure really take to beat? With the video game release calendar ridiculously stacked over the coming months, it's useful to know what's needed to see the game through to the end.

So we've done just that. Head below to see the full Assassin's Creed Mirage mission list:

How many chapters does AC Mirage have?

Assassin's Creed Mirage is comprised of five chapters: The Master Thief of Anbar, A New Beginning, Baghdad Around, The Head of the Snake and In Pursuit of Truth. These arcs are then split across 42 missions in total.

Mirage's game length certainly seems ideal for completing over a weekend, with reviews suggesting it can take around 11 hours to roll credits on the main campaign.

Full list of AC Mirage chapters

The full list of Assassin's Creed Mirage missions can be found below in chronological order:

The Master Thief of Anbar

A New Beginning

Taking Flight

Baghdad Bound

Follow Nur's Lead

Contact the Rebels

Zeroing In

Jailbreak

A Delicate Alliance

First Order

Old Wounds

Branching Out

Fire and Wisdom

House of Wisdom

Follow the Fiery Trail

Find the Missing Brother

Return to the Rafiq

The Great Symposium

Coins and Daggers

Coin, Corruption and Tea

Of Toil and Taxes

The Toll of Greed

A Faceless Feather

Gilded Butterflies

A Grand End

Blood and Shadows

The Hunter

Like Father, Like Son

The Raptor and the Demon

Bird Trap

To Catch a Demon

The Chase

The Chase Den of the Beast

The Return

The Head of the Snake

The Fox and the Hunter

The Servant and the Imposter

Judge and Executioner

One Final Counsel

The Serpent's Nest

The Last Journey

In Pursuit of Truth

Assassin's Creed Mirage is now available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC. It will also arrive on iOS devices in 2023. Head to Amazon to pick up a copy in time for the weekend.

