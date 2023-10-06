AC Mirage missions list: All chapters and how many to expect
Here's all 42 missions across the five chapters needed to roll credits on the latest Assassin's Creed.
Assassin's Creed is shorter in length than a lot of its predecessors, yet there's still plenty to do with dozens of main missions to complete.
Now available globally, Mirage sees the return of Badim Ibn Ishaq, who made his first appearance in Assassin's Creed Valhalla.
Now set in 9th century Baghdad, the narrative covers the street thief's rise to being a full member of the Assassin Brotherhood. Expect plenty of action, the classic stealth gameplay that made the originals a hit and plenty of running across rooftops.
So how long does the Ubisoft action-adventure really take to beat? With the video game release calendar ridiculously stacked over the coming months, it's useful to know what's needed to see the game through to the end.
So we've done just that. Head below to see the full Assassin's Creed Mirage mission list:
How many chapters does AC Mirage have?
Assassin's Creed Mirage is comprised of five chapters: The Master Thief of Anbar, A New Beginning, Baghdad Around, The Head of the Snake and In Pursuit of Truth. These arcs are then split across 42 missions in total.
Mirage's game length certainly seems ideal for completing over a weekend, with reviews suggesting it can take around 11 hours to roll credits on the main campaign.
Full list of AC Mirage chapters
The full list of Assassin's Creed Mirage missions can be found below in chronological order:
- The Master Thief of Anbar
- A New Beginning
- Taking Flight
- Baghdad Bound
- Follow Nur's Lead
- Contact the Rebels
- Zeroing In
- Jailbreak
- A Delicate Alliance
- First Order
- Old Wounds
- Branching Out
- Fire and Wisdom
- House of Wisdom
- Follow the Fiery Trail
- Find the Missing Brother
- Return to the Rafiq
- The Great Symposium
- Coins and Daggers
- Coin, Corruption and Tea
- Of Toil and Taxes
- The Toll of Greed
- A Faceless Feather
- Gilded Butterflies
- A Grand End
- Blood and Shadows
- The Hunter
- Like Father, Like Son
- The Raptor and the Demon
- Bird Trap
- To Catch a Demon
The Chase
- Den of the Beast
- The Return
- The Head of the Snake
- The Fox and the Hunter
- The Servant and the Imposter
- Judge and Executioner
- One Final Counsel
- The Serpent's Nest
- The Last Journey
- In Pursuit of Truth
Assassin's Creed Mirage is now available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC. It will also arrive on iOS devices in 2023. Head to Amazon to pick up a copy in time for the weekend.
