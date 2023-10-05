Listen to our new Gaming podcast, One More Life

Not that there's anything wrong with a shorter game – in fact, it could be argued that the release is opting for quality over quantity, if reviews are anything to go off.

So, how long do you need to set aside to beat the latest Assassin's Creed? Well, we've scoured the web for all the latest information to bring you the most accurate answer. Head below for all the details.

How long is AC Mirage? Hours you’ll need to beat it

Assassin's Creed Mirage is estimated to take players around 11 hours to beat the main story, 15 hours with side-missions added and just under 24 hours for a 100 per cent completion run, according to HowLongToBeat.

The user-driven site catalogues an average of playthroughs to create an estimated time, and is one of the best sites out there for getting an idea of how lengthy a video game is.

For comparison, Assassin's Creed Valhalla is estimated to take 61 hours from the main story alone. Meanwhile, Odyssey comes in at 45 hours and Origins is near to 30 hours in length.

The closest game in terms of hours actually goes back to the beginning, with the first Assassin's Creed taking about 15 hours.

US video game outlet IGN then did a playthrough with several of its staff clocking in multiple times to obtain an average number. The shortest duration took 10 hours to beat the game, while the longest was approximately 17 hours. Another did note that it took them about 23 hours to get the Platinum trophy.

Taking this all into account, it's unlikely you should be spending more than 25 hours total to see everything the game has to offer, regardless of your skill.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC. Head to Amazon to pick up a copy in time for the weekend.

