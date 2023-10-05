From a quick glance, it looks very doable, with 100 per cent completion that won't be too time-consuming in comparison to a lot of games. We'd say around 20 hours, at a guess.

While Xbox's Achievements are based on scores, PlayStation Trophies are split into Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum for doing everything listed. Head below for the full list of trophies available in Assassin's Creed Mirage and what's needed to achieve them.

Full list of Assassin’s Creed Mirage Trophies and Achievements

Master of His Fate (Platinum) – Earn every trophy

The Master Thief of Anbar (Bronze) – Complete the prologue

La shay'a waqi'un mutlaq (Silver) – Become an Intiate of the Hidden Ones

The Blood of a Ghoul (Silver) – Eliminate Al-Ghul

The Blood of a Dragon (Bronze) – Eliminate Al-Rabisu

The Blood of an Enchantress (Bronze) – Eliminate Al-Mardikhwar

The Head of the Snake (Bronze) – Eliminate the Head of the Order

Bal kullun mukin (Bronze) – Discover Basim's past

Serving the Light (Bronze) – Reach the maximum Hidden One Rank

Self-improvement (Silver) – Unlock all skills

Cutting Edge (Bronze) – Fully upgrade a weapon

Thick Skin (Bronze) – Fully upgrade an outfit

Fashion Statement (Bronze) – Apply dye to an outfit

Masquerader (Bronze) – Obtain both disguises

Treasure Seeker (Bronze) – Open a token chest

Potion Collector (Bronze) – Obtain a total of 10 elixirs

Fearless (Silver) – Synchronise all viewpoints

Bird of Prey (Bronze) – Tag 100 guards using Enkdu

Explorer (Silver) – Fully explore all territories

Defender of the People (Silver) – Complete 10 faction contracts

Crossing Paths (Bronze) – Complete a Tale from Baghdad

Scholar (Bronze) – Bring all seven lost books to Al-Jahiz

Riddle Me This (Bronze) – Obtain a treasure by solving an enigma

Tools of the Trade (Silver) – Fully upgrade all tools

Eagle's Eye (Silver) – Kill 75 guards with throwing knives

Headhunter (Bronze) – Headshot 20 guards with throwing knives

Sleep Tight (Bronze) – Put 10 guards to sleep with blowdarts

Ambush (Bronze) – Have 10 guards trigger traps

Up in Smoke (Bronze) – Affect 20 guards with smoke bombs

Attention Seeker (Bronze) – Distract 10 guards with noisemakers

The Hands of a Thief (Silver) – Pickpocket 50 people

You Snooze, You Lose (Bronze) – Pickpocket a guard affected by a blowdart

Curio Collector (Silver) – Pickpocket 18 artifacts and bring them to Dervis

Hoarder (Bronze) – Save up 2007 dirhams

Dawn and Dusk (Bronze) – Use benches to pass time five times

Patron of the Arts (Bronze) – Pay musicians five times

Patron of Sell-Swords (Bronze) – Pay mercenaries five times

Patron of Industry (Bronze) – Pay Merchant groups five times

Blade in the Crowd (Bronze) – Assassinate 10 guards while blending with the crowd

Surprise! (Bronze) – Assassinate 10 guards from hiding spots

The Shadow and the Flame (Bronze) – Defeat a Shakiriyya in combat

Silencer (Bronze) – Destroy a Horn Bearer's horn with a throwing knife

Notorious (Silver) – Stay at a maximum notoriety for 10 minutes

Poster Boy (Bronze) – At maximum notoriety, become anonymous by tearing down wanted posters

Spread the News (Bronze) – Use the services of a Munadi three times

Unstoppable (Silver) – Kill five guards with one use of Assassin's Focus

Eagle's Will (Silver) – Survive 10 minutes in open conflict

Gifted Escapist (Silver) – Collapse 20 scaffolding structures

A True Hidden One (Bronze) – Assassinate 10 guards in a row without triggering open conflict

Street Cleaner (Bronze) – Hide five bodies in bales of hay

