AC Mirage trophy guide: Full list of Trophies & Achievements
Here's how to get 100 per cent completion and earn that sweet Platinum.
Trophy hunters and Achievement seekers assemble! Assassin's Creed Mirage is now available globally, and that means collecting the many accolades the game has is now up for grabs. After all, nothing beats the feeling of hearing that Platinum Trophy pop.
Assassin's Creed Mirage has 51 Trophies (PlayStation) and Achievements (Xbox) to collect, ranging from story missions to collectibles to performing actions a certain number of times.
From a quick glance, it looks very doable, with 100 per cent completion that won't be too time-consuming in comparison to a lot of games. We'd say around 20 hours, at a guess.
While Xbox's Achievements are based on scores, PlayStation Trophies are split into Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum for doing everything listed. Head below for the full list of trophies available in Assassin's Creed Mirage and what's needed to achieve them.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Full list of Assassin’s Creed Mirage Trophies and Achievements
- Master of His Fate (Platinum) – Earn every trophy
- The Master Thief of Anbar (Bronze) – Complete the prologue
- La shay'a waqi'un mutlaq (Silver) – Become an Intiate of the Hidden Ones
- The Blood of a Ghoul (Silver) – Eliminate Al-Ghul
- The Blood of a Dragon (Bronze) – Eliminate Al-Rabisu
- The Blood of an Enchantress (Bronze) – Eliminate Al-Mardikhwar
- The Head of the Snake (Bronze) – Eliminate the Head of the Order
- Bal kullun mukin (Bronze) – Discover Basim's past
- Serving the Light (Bronze) – Reach the maximum Hidden One Rank
- Self-improvement (Silver) – Unlock all skills
- Cutting Edge (Bronze) – Fully upgrade a weapon
- Thick Skin (Bronze) – Fully upgrade an outfit
- Fashion Statement (Bronze) – Apply dye to an outfit
- Masquerader (Bronze) – Obtain both disguises
- Treasure Seeker (Bronze) – Open a token chest
- Potion Collector (Bronze) – Obtain a total of 10 elixirs
- Fearless (Silver) – Synchronise all viewpoints
- Bird of Prey (Bronze) – Tag 100 guards using Enkdu
- Explorer (Silver) – Fully explore all territories
- Defender of the People (Silver) – Complete 10 faction contracts
- Crossing Paths (Bronze) – Complete a Tale from Baghdad
- Scholar (Bronze) – Bring all seven lost books to Al-Jahiz
- Riddle Me This (Bronze) – Obtain a treasure by solving an enigma
- Tools of the Trade (Silver) – Fully upgrade all tools
- Eagle's Eye (Silver) – Kill 75 guards with throwing knives
- Headhunter (Bronze) – Headshot 20 guards with throwing knives
- Sleep Tight (Bronze) – Put 10 guards to sleep with blowdarts
- Ambush (Bronze) – Have 10 guards trigger traps
- Up in Smoke (Bronze) – Affect 20 guards with smoke bombs
- Attention Seeker (Bronze) – Distract 10 guards with noisemakers
- The Hands of a Thief (Silver) – Pickpocket 50 people
- You Snooze, You Lose (Bronze) – Pickpocket a guard affected by a blowdart
- Curio Collector (Silver) – Pickpocket 18 artifacts and bring them to Dervis
- Hoarder (Bronze) – Save up 2007 dirhams
- Dawn and Dusk (Bronze) – Use benches to pass time five times
- Patron of the Arts (Bronze) – Pay musicians five times
- Patron of Sell-Swords (Bronze) – Pay mercenaries five times
- Patron of Industry (Bronze) – Pay Merchant groups five times
- Blade in the Crowd (Bronze) – Assassinate 10 guards while blending with the crowd
- Surprise! (Bronze) – Assassinate 10 guards from hiding spots
- The Shadow and the Flame (Bronze) – Defeat a Shakiriyya in combat
- Silencer (Bronze) – Destroy a Horn Bearer's horn with a throwing knife
- Notorious (Silver) – Stay at a maximum notoriety for 10 minutes
- Poster Boy (Bronze) – At maximum notoriety, become anonymous by tearing down wanted posters
- Spread the News (Bronze) – Use the services of a Munadi three times
- Unstoppable (Silver) – Kill five guards with one use of Assassin's Focus
- Eagle's Will (Silver) – Survive 10 minutes in open conflict
- Gifted Escapist (Silver) – Collapse 20 scaffolding structures
- A True Hidden One (Bronze) – Assassinate 10 guards in a row without triggering open conflict
- Street Cleaner (Bronze) – Hide five bodies in bales of hay
Assassin's Creed Mirage is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Head to Amazon to pick up a copy in time for the weekend.
Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.
Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.