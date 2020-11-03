Fortnite Patch notes 14.05 updates: Iron Man jetpack, challenges and PS4 delay

Fortnite servers have shut down ahead of an update for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

UPDATE: “Due to an issue, Playstation 4 players will receive v14.50 update at a later time. Until that time they will be able to keep playing on v14.40. We will update you when we’ll have more information.”

The game went down at 9am GMT with Epic Games saying: “We’re beginning to disable services in preparation for v14.50. If you’re currently in a session, you can continue to play until downtime starts at approx. 4 AM ET (09:00 UTC).”

“Creative Matchmaking Note: In patch 14.50, we have disabled the ability for parties to matchmake in Creative due to a crash. We are working to resolve the issue and will let everyone know when we have more information.”

The downtime is across all platforms; PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Once done the game will be ready for the PS5 and Xbox One launches.

Epic Games had previously confirmed the game would be upgraded to make the next-gen ready.

How long will Fortnite servers be down?

Epic Games has said Fortnite will be down from 9am GMT on Tuesday, 3rd November, 2020.

The servers could be offline for up to three hours, so expect gameplay to be back on for lunch. Patch notes should be on their way soon (after the update).

PS4 has seen a delay.

Fortnite Patch Notes updates: What’s new?

Jetpacks

Epic Games has said: “We saw a lot of skybase attempts crumble during Fortnitemares; and Stark Industries has a solution. Blast off with new and improved Jetpacks found throughout the island.”

New Lachlan skin

Epic Games is also releasing a Lachlan skin with a special Pickaxe Frenzy Tournament on 7th November and 8th November – a chance to unlock the skin early. The main release is 12th November.

Lachlan has been a creator for Fortnite since it started in 2017 so it seems fitting he gets his own skin.

There are 15 new skins, eight new pickaxes, one or two weapon wraps, gliders, music packs, loading screens, and back blings.

XP

Epic Games is giving you a chance to earn some XP as Season 3 comes to an end. There will new bonus challenges arriving this week. It looks like tasks will only be in team games.

Fortnite Bug changes

Fortnite has fixed a few bugs and issues. Epic Games also flagged v14.50 will disable party matchmaking in Creative Mode. It’s not expected to return until at least v14.60.

Here are the bug changes for v14.50.

General changes

Burn Basher animation issue.

Battle Royale

Gas Cans temporarily disabled

Cozy Chomps and Ravage Outfits appearing as Ramirez.

THWIP! Legacy won’t be awarded.

Creative Mode

Baller Movement is unnatural after exiting.

There is no “Back to Hub” Option in Creative Play server.

Team Size setting does not properly function when Join In Progress is set to Join Next Round.

Mobile

Nintendo Switch audio may be delayed or dropped out.

More on next-gen changes below.

Fortnite on Xbox Series X

Xbox Series X launches on 10th November – with two next-gen consoles.

Fortnite has already released the improvements:

4K resolution at 60FPS on Series X

You can experience Fortnite in 4K running at a much smoother 60 FPS.

Dynamic Visuals and Physics

Experience a more dynamic and interactive world with grass and trees responding to explosions, enhanced fluid simulations for smoke and liquid (cooler-looking smoke and liquid effects), and all-new Storm and cloud effects.

1080P resolution at 60 FPS on Series S

Play any game mode and enjoy 1080P running at a smooth 60 FPS. The Xbox Series S will support most of the visual enhancements available on the Series X.

Get into matches faster

Loading performance has been significantly upgraded, not only improving texture loading but also helping you get into a match from game start-up much faster.

Enhanced split screen

On Xbox Series X and S, Split Screen now supports 60 FPS.

Fortnite on PlayStation 5

The PlayStation 5 will be launching November 12 or November 19 depending on your territory. On PS5, Day 1 improvements to Fortnite include:

4K resolution at 60 FPS

Experience Fortnite on PlayStation like never before on PlayStation 5 with stunning 4K running at a smooth 60 FPS.

Dynamic visuals and physics

Experience a more dynamic and interactive world with grass and trees responding to explosions, enhanced fluid simulations for smoke and liquid (cooler-looking smoke and liquid effects), and all-new Storm and cloud effects.

DualSense Controller immersion

Haptic feedback makes it feel like you’re holding the Suppressed SMG or Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle. In addition to general vibration support, they have integrated haptic trigger feedback for ranged weapons on the new DualSense controller.

Select your favourite mode from PS5 home screen

Fortnite supports PS5’s Activities, starting with the ability to go straight into the Battle Royale Lobby with either Solo, Duos, or Squads selected. Once in the Lobby, choose to queue up for your selected mode.

Get into matches faster

Loading performance has been significantly upgraded, not only improving texture loading but also helping you get into a match from game start-up much faster.