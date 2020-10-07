Xbox Series X release date | price, games, specs and pre-orders

The Xbox Series X is the long-awaited new console coming from Microsoft following in a long line of consoles from the same family that have been with gamers for almost two decades.

The original Xbox was released in 2001, with the Xbox 360 arriving in 2005, followed by the Xbox One in 2013. Although there have been significant upgrades and changes between these models, the new Xbox Series X will be the first major generational change in Xbox family for over seven years.

Originally codenamed “Project Scarlett” by Microsoft, the new Xbox Series X was officially announced at The Game Awards 2019 with a trailer that gave fans and gamers a first glimpse of the fourth generation console from the Xbox family.

Xbox Series X quick facts Xbox Series X release date: 10th November 2020 What can I play on it? Halo Infinite, Hellblade 2, Assassin’s Creed Vahalla and more. You can also access more via a monthly Xbox Game Pass subscription. Xbox Series X price: $499, £449 Xbox Series S price: $299, £249 Does Xbox Series X have VR? Not at launch, but expect it later. Can I play my Xbox One games on Series X? Yes, they are backwards compatible.

When is the Xbox Series X release date?

It has now been announced that the new Xbox Series X release date will be 10th November this year and it will be the most powerful Xbox to date. There will also be a more affordable version of the console named the Xbox S which will be released at the same time. Xbox Series X pre-orders began on 22nd September.

Xbox Series X price: How much will X Box Series X cost?

The Xbox Series X console will cost £449 here in the UK and $499 stateside, it has now been announced. There will also be a more affordable alternative version of the new console which will be called the Xbox Series S. This console will retail at the lower price point of £249/$299.

Xbox Series X Specs: What do we know about the Xbox Series X?

CPU: 8x Cores @ 3.8 GHz (3.6 GHz w/ SMT) Custom Zen 2 CPU

GPU: 12 TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU

Die Size: 360.45 mm2

Process: 7nm Enhanced

Memory: 16 GB GDDR6 w/ 320b bus

Memory Bandwidth: 10GB @ 560 GB/s, 6GB @ 336 GB/s

Internal Storage: 1TB Custom NVME SSD

I/O Throughput: 2.4 GB/s (Raw), 4.8 GB/s

Expandable Storage: 1TB Expansion Card (matches internal storage exactly)

External Storage: USB 3.2 External HDD Support

Optical Drive: 4K UHD Blu-Ray Drive

Performance Target: 4K @ 60 FPS, Up to 120 FPS

With these specs, the Xbox Series X will be the most powerful console that Microsoft have ever produced and will go head-to-head with Sony’s brand new PS5 for the Christmas 2020 market. It is worth noting that while the console will have 1TB of storage space, some of that will be taken up with the system already so expect to have around 802GB remaining for games and other downloads.

But, if you already have games stored on an external hard drive to play on your current Xbox console, they will play straight away on the Series X which is definitely handy!

Like the PS5, Microsoft will be adding an SSD capability for storage, but will also have a physical drive for games.

It is also understood that current Xbox One peripherals like the controllers will work on the new Series X.

People who have been lucky enough to get hold of a console, even if they are not the final versions, have been making some interesting findings as they have been playing them. One of the main things we are hearing is how quiet it is- which is sure to be a relief for those who don’t like hearing the whirring of a console as they are working their way through a game.

It has also been said that it kicks out a surprising amount of heat when it is switched on. It does sound like that is perfectly normal and nothing to worry about, but it’s handy to know if you get yours and start to worry about how hot it is getting.

Xbox Series X design: What does the Xbox Series X look like?

A trailer revealed what the new Xbox Series X looks like and it has a whole new look. The shape of the device is different from its predecessor, oblong in shape and when upright looking more like a gaming PC – with a prominent curved grill on top- it’s a good looking console.

The Xbox Series X has an upright tower design like a gaming PC, but you can sit it horizontally as well vertically. The console in the trailer is black with cooling vent indents on the top. The light inside looks green. The logo is in the top left-hand corner and there’s a disc drive vertically.

Port wise there’s the HDMI 2.1 output port, three USB 3.2 ports, one networking port and an expanded storage slot and a power input port.

Size wise it’s 15.1cm x 151.cm and 30.1cm and weighs 4.45kg/9/8lbs.

Xbox Series X controller

Microsoft is releasing a new controller with the console. The new Xbox Wireless Controller has a refined shape and size. The idea is to make it more accessible following on from the Xbox Adaptive Controller. There’s also a dedicated share button that lets you share screenshots and videos with friends. As well as that there’s a new feature called Dynamic Latency input which lets you synchronise “input immediately with what is displayed” making it more precise and responsive.

Xbox Series X Games

While the Xbox Series X will support any games already playable on the Xbox One, there will also be a whole new range of Xbox Series X games being launched in time for the console’s release date.

The list of games already revealed include Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, FIFA 21 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which is available to pre-order now.

Also expect those games to run much quicker on the Xbox Series X, as evidenced by the below video of Destiny 2 that was captured by Tom Warren over at The Verge

Games will be backwards compatible on the Series X too, meaning you will be able to play all from the One range, and a selection from the 360 and the original Xbox that are a part of the backwards compatibility programme. Some will look better on the X, but do not expect much in the way of an upgrade for older titles- still, it is nice to be able to play a beloved game from around 2005 on a shiny new 2020 console.

Certain games are being made to look better for the X, with Rockstar titles GTA5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 both said to look stunning on the Series X. Now we wait for news that will likely never come about a ground-up remaster of the 2010 Red Dead Redemption- we can dream.

Xbox also has the monthly subscription service, Gamespass which has a whole load of games ready to download and play- including all new and future Xbox exclusives such as the Gears and Halo series. Not only that but from November 10th, EA Play (formerly known as EA Access) will also be part of the service and that in itself has many games to play. EA Play does include the sports series (but not the latest) and includes popular franchises such as Sims, Plants Vs Zombies, Dead Space and Mass Effect.

And with Microsoft in the process of buying Bethesda, and Sega rumours doing the rounds, you will certainly not be short on games to play for the low monthly cost.

What about Xbox Series S?

Codenamed Project Lockhart, the Xbox Series S, is the cheaper, digital-only alternative to the new Xbox Series X.

The lower-cost console had been rumoured for a while along with the disc-less feature, and faster CPU. Think PS4 Pro without the disc dive. Microsoft has said that Xbox Series X will be part of a family of consoles and it seems they were true to their word.

