The original Meta Quest 3 is also currently sitting at its lowest ever price – £468 compared to an RRP of £619.

If you're wondering about the difference, the Meta Quest 3S was created as a budget-friendly version their flagship headset the Meta Quest 3, costing nearly £200 less.

Despite this, the two are fairly similar in terms of specs, with a 90-120Hz refresh rate and incredible colour pass-through cameras with 4MP quality. Plus, they come with two Touch Plus controllers and the new game Batman: Arkham Shadow.

The only real cons of the Meta Quest 3S compared to the Meta Quest 3 is its lower storage size – with the 3S only available in 128 or 256GB – and resolution – 1,832 by 1,920 compared to the 3's 2,064 by 2,208.

How much does the Meta Quest 3S cost this Cyber Monday?

The Meta Quest 3S has been reduced in price from £289 to £275, saving you £14 or 4%.

This if for the 128GB model while the 256GB model has also been lowered from £379 to £359, saving you £20 or 5%.

It may not seem like much, but considering this headset was only released on 15th October, this is rare.

How much does the Meta Quest 3 cost this Cyber Monday?

The Meta Quest 3 is also at an all-new low price of £468.48, down from £619. That saves you a whopping £151 or 24%.

Best Meta Quest 3 Cyber Monday deals at a glance:

Best Meta Quest 3 Cyber Monday bundles we've seen

Get Batman Arkham Shadow and three month Meta Quest+ free trial when you buy

What's the deal: Whether you buy the Meta Quest 3 or 3S, you can get the new game Batman: Arkham Shadow and three months of Meta Quest 3+ for free.

Why we chose it: It's the perfect offer, a new headset, game and subscription service in one go.

Meta Quest 3S and £50 EE Game Card | £289.99 £275 (save £14.99 or 5%)

What's the deal: At EE the Meta Quest 3S is bundled together with a £50 EE game card.

Why we chose it: The EE Game Card can be used on any games console or brand as long as it's on the EE store. That means while you can spend it on your brand-new Meta Quest 3S, you can also put it towards PlayStation gaming, Xbox gaming and more.

Buy Meta Quest 3S and £50 EE Game Card for £289.99 £275 (save £14.99 or 5%) at EE

Meta Quest 3, Strap & Carry Case Bundle | £509

What's the deal: This bundle contains the Meta Quest 3, the head strap and the carry case, all for £509.

Why we chose it: This is the best way to ensure you aren't spending money on accessories later on.

Buy Meta Quest 3, Strap & Carry Case Bundle for £509 at Currys

Get free Apple services when you buy the Meta Quest 3

What's the deal: You can get four months of Apple TV+, as well as up to three months of Apple music, Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade when you purchase the Meta Quest 3S and 3 at Currys.

Why we chose it: Up to a combined total of 13 months of free Apple subscriptions is not an offer to be sniffed at. Plus, you'll also be able to claim Batman: Arkham's Shadow completely for free.

Meta Quest 3S and £25 Meta Quest Gift Card | £299

What's the deal: This bundle features the Meta Quest 3S and a £25 Meta Quest gift card, which can buy you games, accessories and more.

Why we chose it: If you want to get the latest games as soon as you buy your new VR headset, this is the solution.

Buy Meta Quest 3S and £25 Meta Quest Gift Card for £299 at Currys

Save £15 on Meta Quest 3 Elite Strap when you buy the Meta Quest 3

What's the deal: At John Lewis, if you put the Meta Quest 3 or 3S and the Meta Quest Elite Strap in your basket and use the code 'METASTRAP' you can save £15 on the Elite Strap.

Why we chose it: The Meta Quest Elite Strap normally costs £70, so you'd be getting it for £55 alongside your shiny new headset.

Save £15 on Meta Quest 3 Elite Strap when you buy the Meta Quest 3S

Meta Quest 3S Charging Dock and Carrying Case Bundle | £99.99

What's the deal: This Meta Quest 3S bundle includes a Carrying Case and wireless Charging Dock for £99.99.

Why we chose it: If you're looking for accessories, this bundle is one of the best. Keep your headset safe and well-charged in one go.

Buy Meta Quest 3S Charging Dock and Carrying Case Bundle for £99.99 at Very

KIWI design Comfort Head Strap | £34.99 £25.49 (save £9.50 or 27%)

What's the deal: Save 27% on the KIWI design Comfort Head Strap this Cyber Monday, taking the price from £34.99 to £25.49.

Why we chose it: This head strap is compatible with both the Meta Quest 3 and the Meta Quest 3S and boasts superior comfort and stability with a 52° detachable joint design and adjustable hinge.

Buy KIWI design Comfort Head Strap Compatible with Meta Quest 3S for £34.99 £25.49 (save £9.50 or 27%) at Amazon

