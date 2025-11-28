Black Friday is finally here, so we’ve decided to sprinkle a little bit of fairy dust into your lives by bringing you the best deals and offers for Disney Plus.

After Disney Plus raised their prices in October 2025, this will be your best chance to save on the streaming service.

And, after scouring the internet for deals, it’s become clear that the best way to save on Disney Plus is to bolt it onto something else, such as broadband, a SIM contract or even a new phone.

For instance, you can get six months of Disney Plus with a Virgin Media broadband contract, which is now reduced to £0 a month for the first three months.

In this list you’ll find all the best discounts and bundles to save money on Disney Plus this Black Friday.

Best Disney Plus Black Friday offers at a glance

Best Disney Plus Black Friday in the UK sales

Get Disney Plus from just £5.99 a month

Getty / Bloomberg Getty / Bloomberg

What’s the deal: Now you can get the streaming service from just £5.99 a month – that’s £4 a month less than the Standard plan. This cost is for the Standard with Ads plan, although you can still pay £9.99 for the Standard Plan (with no ads) or £14.99 for the Premium Plan.

Why we chose it: We know that adverts are a pain, but seeing as this could save you £48 over the course of a year, it could be a change worth making.

Get 12 months for the price of eight with Disney Plus standard annual plan

What’s the deal: You can now save on both the Disney Plus Standard plan and Premium plan when you opt for an annual membership rather than paying monthly.

Why we chose it: With this deal, you're effectively getting two months of Disney Plus for free.

Get six months' free Disney Plus with Volt at Virgin Media

Cosmo Jarvis as John Blackthorne and Anna Sawai as Toda Mariko in Shōgun. Katie Yu/FX

What's the deal: If you're a Volt customer, i.e. a Virgin Media broadband and O2 Pay Monthly phone contract user, you can select an Extra reward for up to six months, one of which is a Disney Plus subscription.

Plus, Virgin Media are currently offering huge savings on their Volt bundles, including three months for free.

Why we chose it: With Disney Plus usually costing you between £5.99 and £14.99 per month depending on your plan, this is an excellent saving, especially with the current Virgin Media Black Friday deals.

Six months free Disney Plus for existing O2 customers

What's the deal: This Disney Plus deal is perfect for those of you who are existing O2 customers; add the Disney Plus Premium plan as an Extra to your current plan via My O2, and they will take £2 a month off your airtime bill.

Why we chose it: If you're an existing O2 customer, this is a great way to save on a Disney Plus subscription. Sign up to Disney Plus to claim the offer. Or, if you're already a Disney Plus user, simply add it as an 'Extra' on your Standard plan. You'll be able to claim £2 off each month for six months.

Get three months of Disney Plus Standard with Ads for £9

What's the deal: Tesco Clubcard holders can turn £9 into £18 with Clubcard vouchers to snag a Disney Plus Standard with Ads subscription for three months.

Why we chose it: The new Disney Plus Standard with Ads was introduced to help you save, and this Tesco Clubcard deal helps you save even further.

