Streaming deals are often an unexpected treat to come out of the Black Friday sale, as we so often associate it with tech, kitchen gear and Christmas gifts.

Ad

This year especially, we've seen dozens of deals pop up across the UK's best streaming services, from the big dogs like Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV, to niche collections like Crunchy Roll and Shudder.

You can also find lowest-ever prices across TV providers like Sky, BT and Virgin Media, covering everything from sport to cinema, and deals on audio and music services like Audible and Amazon Music.

Below, we've rounded up the best streaming deals to come out of Black Friday so far.

Best Black Friday streaming deals at a glance

TV and film streaming deals

Audio and music streaming deals

Best Black Friday streaming deals to sign up for today

Get six months' Apple TV for £4.99 a month

Apple +

What's the deal: Apple TV is offering a six-month subscription for £4.99 a month, reduced from £9.99. That's a 50% reduction, which means you'd be saving £30 overall. This offer will run from now until 1st December (Cyber Monday).

Why we chose it: With your six-month subscription of just £29.94 you would have access to hundreds of exclusive Apple Originals, from Slow Horses to Ted Lasso, alongside a huge catalogue of films with no ads.

Get six months' Apple TV for £4.99 a month

Up to 50% off movies at Amazon Prime Video

What's the deal: For Black Friday, you can save 50% on select movies and TV shows at Amazon Prime Video. This offer includes 50% off new films like Naked Gun, Wicked and Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning. Plus, you can get the first 30 days of Prime Video for free.

Why we chose it: In the run up to Christmas, you'll need to have a sure-fire catalogue of classics to keep you going, and Amazon Prime Video is the place for exactly that.

Up to 50% off movies at Amazon Prime Video

Get up to 55% off NOW 12-month subscriptions

What's the deal: NOW is offering up to 55% off their entertainment, sport and movie streaming bundles. You can get the Entertainment Saver bundle from £4.99 a month (formerly £9.99), the Entertainment and Cinema saver from £8.99 (formerly £19.98), and Entertainment and Sport saver from £32.99 a month (formerly £44.98). All of these deals are for an entire 12-month subscription.

Why we chose it: NOW is linked up with Sky and so offers a huge range of shows, sports and films from their collection. You can stream Sky Sports, watch HBO shows like House of The Dragon and catch up on the latest blockbusters.

Save 50% on monthly plans at Paramount Plus for next three months

The First Lady on Paramount Plus

What's the deal: Paramount Plus is offering three months from £3.99 a month or a yearly subscription for £35.49, down from £7.99 and £70.99 respectively. You can also get three months of the Premium Plan for £5.49 or the yearly for £48.99, down from £10.99 and £97.99 respectively.

Why we chose it: Paramount Plus now boasts over 60 million subscribers and regularly pulls in visitors thanks to its collection of must-see movies, from new releases like The Running Man to all-time classics like The Godfather.

Sky Stream, Sky TV and Netflix from £15 a month

What's the deal: Sky offers a basic package of Sky Stream, Sky TV and Netflix. This is now at its lowest price of the year at £15 a month. You can then bundle this in with savings on Sky Sports and broadband.

Why we chose it: This is one of Sky's best offers right now and the lowest Sky Sports has been for a long time. So snap it up today!

Get three months' free Virgin Media Entertainment, Sport and Cinema

What's the deal: Virgin Media is offering incredible deals across their TV and broadband packages. Right now, you can get three months for absolutely free.

Why we chose it: This includes the Entertainment Bundle, the Sports Bundle, the Sport and Cinema Bundle and the Max Volt Bundle. Normally these packages cost from £36.99 and £84.99 a month.

Sign up to EE TV from £2 a month

What's the deal: EE TV is running a range of deals including the Champions League package from £2 a month for six months.

Why we chose it: You can get up to 529 European football matches with EE TV, that's your whole summer sported!

Sign up to EE TV Champions League sports package from £2 a month

Get TNT Sports for £2 per month for six months at BT

Eurosport/TNT Sports. Getty Images

What's the deal: If you have BT Broadband, you can add the Sports packages for just £2 a month. After six months this will increase to £25 a month and from March 2027 it will go up to £27 a month.

Why we chose it: The BT Sports package includes TNT Sports, which normally costs at least an extra £20 to your subscription.

Get TNT Sports for £2 per month for six months at BT

Get 12 months for the price of eight with Disney Plus

What’s the deal: You can now save on both the Disney Plus Standard plan and Premium plan when you opt for an annual membership rather than paying monthly. The formers costs £99.90 for the year and the latter £149.90.

Why we chose it: With this deal, you're effectively getting two months of Disney Plus for free.

Save £12 on Crunchy Roll yearly costs

What's the deal: Crunchy Roll is running a discount for the Annual Mega Fan subscription, which guarantees you no ads, HD downloads, and additional allowances. Right now it costs £47.99 for the year instead of £59.99.

Why we chose it: Crunchy Roll is the hub for all things anime. Some of their best shows include One Piece, My Hero Academia and Dragon Ball DAIMA.

Get Crunchy Roll Mega Fan annual subscription for £59.99 £47.99 (save £12 or 20%)

Get three months of Shudder for £2.49 a month

What's the deal: Through Amazon Prime, Shudder has lowered its costs to £2.49 a month for three months, after that it will cost £4.99 a month.

Why we chose it: Shudder is a premium service for horror fans, featuring hundreds of spooky films and TV shows.

Get three months of Shudder for £2.49 a month

Pay-per-views at no extra cost at DAZN Ultimate

What's the deal: DAZN Ultimate is a service for £22.99 a month which offers pay-per-view events at no extra cost.

Why we chose it: With this you can get every match from Lega Serie A, plus highlights from LALIGA, Bundesliga and the Saudi Pro League. Alongside 12 major events every year.

Pay-per-views at no extra cost at DAZN Ultimate

Get two Odeon cinema tickets for £10 at Amazon

What's the deal: Amazon Prime members can take advantage of this exclusive offer: every month you get two tickets to Odeon cinemas for just £10 total, or Odeon Luxe tickets for £15.

Why we chose it: Streaming is great, but so is the real movie experience. Grab this now and get yourself off to Wicked For Good!

Get two Odeon cinema tickets for £10 at Amazon

Get three months of Audible for 99p a month with extra £10 voucher

Oscar Wong via Getty Images

What's the deal: Amazon is offering three months of the audiobook service Audible for 99p – a discount we've seen many times before – yet this year it's adding the bonus of an additional £10 voucher. Audible also normally costs £8.99 a month, so you would be saving £24 over the course of three months.

Why we chose it: That means for less than £3, you could be listening to thousands of the best audio titles, from Book 5 of Richard Osman's The Thursday Murder Club, to Mel Robbins's The Let Them Theory. Plus, you get an extra £10 to spend on whatever title you like.

Get three months of Audible for 99p a month with extra £10 voucher

Kindle Unlimited drops to 99p a month for three months

What's the deal: From now until 1st December, you can get three months of Kindle Unlimited for free. Usually, Kindle Unlimited will set you back £9.49 a month and this price will automatically renew once the three months are up, but remember you can cancel at any point.

Why we chose it: If you sign up now, you can have access to a vast library of e-books, audiobooks and magazine subscriptions until February 2026.

Kindle Unlimited drops to 99p a month for three months

Get four months' free Amazon Music Unlimited

What's the deal: Amazon's audio streaming service is offering new subscribers a four-month subscription for free.

Why we chose it: Amazon Music Unlimited currently costs £10.99 a month for Prime members, so this deal could save you over £40 if you've been considering signing up for a while.

Get four months' free Amazon Music Unlimited

Ad

Make sure you also check out when does Black Friday start and will the Nintendo Switch 2 get Black Friday deals? Plus Xbox Game Pass Black Friday deals and PS5 controller Black Friday deals.