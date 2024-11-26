Yes, it's not an earth-shattering offer, but considering how recently this device was released, and how low the original RRP was, we're frankly gobsmacked at Meta's generosity.

The Meta Quest 3S was created as a budget-friendly version their flagship headset the Meta Quest 3, costing nearly £200 less.

In spite of this, the mini-me still has a lot to offer in terms of specs, with a 90-120Hz refresh rate, 2.5 hours of battery life and incredible colour pass-through cameras with 4MP quality. Plus, it comes with two Touch Plus controllers and the new game Batman: Arkham Shadow.

The only real cons of the Meta Quest 3S compared to the Meta Quest 3 is its lower storage size – with the 3S only available in 128 or 256GB – and resolution – 1,832 by 1,920 compared to the 3's 2,064 by 2,208.

But if that's worth leaving, then now is undoubtedly a brilliant time to pick up this new headset. Plus, the Meta Quest 3 itself is also currently on sale, which you can read more about in our Meta Quest 3 Black Friday guide.

You can also take a look at the Black Friday start and end dates, and Kindle Black Friday deals.

How much will the Meta Quest 3S cost this Black Friday?

The Meta Quest 3S has been reduced in price from £289 to £275, saving you £14 or 4%.

This if for the 128GB model while the 256GB model has also been lowered from £379 to £359, saving you £20 or 5%.

It may not seem like much, but considering this headset was only released on 15th October, this is rare.

As we've said, the Meta Quest 3 is also at an all-new low price of £469, down from £619. That saves you a whopping £150 or 24%.

Buy Meta Quest 3 for £619 £469 (save £150 or 24%) at John Lewis

Which UK retailers have the Meta Quest 3S deal?

The Meta Quest 3S is available at several UK retailers, here's a full list in case stocks start to run out:

Best Meta Quest 3S Black Friday bundles we've seen so far

Alongside the Meta Quest 3S standalone deal, we've also spotted a few additional bundles you might fancy.

Meta Quest 3S and £50 EE Game Card | £289.99

What's the deal: At EE the Meta Quest 3S is bundled together with a £50 EE game card.

Why we chose it: The EE Game Card can be used on any games console or brand as long as it's on the EE store. That means while you can spend it on your brand-new Meta Quest 3S, you can also put it towards PlayStation gaming, Xbox gaming and more.

Buy Meta Quest 3S and £50 EE Game Card for £289.99 at EE

Meta Quest 3S and £25 Meta Quest Gift Card | £299

What's the deal: This bundle features the Meta Quest 3S and a £25 Meta Quest gift card, which can buy you games, accessories and more.

Why we chose it: If you want to get the latest games as soon as you buy your new VR headset, this is the solution.

Buy Meta Quest 3S and £25 Meta Quest Gift Card for £299 at Currys

Save £15 on Meta Quest 3 Elite Strap when you buy the Meta Quest 3S

What's the deal: At John Lewis, if you put the Meta Quest 3S and the Meta Quest Elite Strap in your basket and use the code 'METASTRAP,' you can save £15 on the Elite Strap.

Why we chose it: The Meta Quest Elite Strap normally costs £70, so you'd be getting it for £55 alongside your shiny new headset.

Save £15 on Meta Quest 3 Elite Strap when you buy the Meta Quest 3S

For more Black Friday savings, here's the best PS5 Black Friday deals, best Xbox Black Friday deals and best Apple AirPod Black Friday deals.