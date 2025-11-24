It comes as no surprise that according to a 2024 YouGov report, technology is the top purchase category, with Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers.

With that in mind, there's no better time of the year to invest in a new laptop, especially if you're opting for a typically more expensive model – like a MacBook.

While Apple themselves aren't known for operating Black Friday sales (instead opting to offer Apple vouchers with selected purchases), that doesn't mean that there won't be any Black Friday Macbook deals.

Plenty of third-party retailers, including Laptops Direct, Very and JD Williams, are currently offering deals on a range of Apple products, from AirPod Black Friday deals to iPhone 17 Black Friday deals.

However, today we're here to talk about MacBooks. Whether you're after the latest shiny new model or hoping to score an impressive discount on an older model, we've got you covered.

Jump to:

Best Black Friday MacBook deals at a glance

Top Black Friday MacBook deals we've found so far

MacBook Air (M4, 2025)

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2025) Very

What's the deal: Very are currently offering the MacBook Air M4 2025 for £849, which us £80 off the RRP.

Why we chose it: Considering that this is Apple's flagship MacBook Air model and only came out this year, £80 is a very generous offer.

Buy MacBook Air (M4, 2025) for £929 £849 (save £80 or 9%) at Very

Apple MacBook Air 13.6" (2022)

Apple MacBook Air 13.6-inch (2022) Currys

What's the deal: Currys have knocked a whopping off the price of the 2022 MacBook Air, taking it down to £699.

Why we chose it: This is confirmed to be Curry's lowest price ever on the 2022 MacBook Air model, so snap it up while you can!

Buy APPLE MacBook Air 13.6" (2022) for £999 £699 (save £300 or 30%) at Currys

MacBook Air 2020

Apple MacBook Air (2020) Laptops Direct

What's the deal: Save £149.03 on the MacBook Air 2020 at Laptops Direct, where it's currently on sale for £549.97.

Why we chose it: Another way to knock some extra pounds off your new laptop is by opting for an older model. Add the Black Friday savings onto this, and you're getting a huge saving.

Buy MacBook Air 2020 for £699 £549.97 (save £149.03 or 21%) at Laptops Direct

Apple MacBook Air 15" (2025)

Apple MacBook Air 15" (2025) Currys

What's the deal: At Currys, you can currently get the MacBook Air 15" 2025 for £1,029, which is a reduction of £100 from the RRP. You'll also get 20% off all Logitech accessories.

Why we chose it: This deal has also been confirmed as the lowest price Currys has offered for the MacBook Air 15" 2025.

Buy MacBook Air 15" 2025 for £1,129 £1,029 (save £100 or 9%) at Currys

Apple MacBook Pro 14.2 Inch M4

Apple MacBook Pro 14.2 Inch M4 Laptops Direct

What's the deal: Save £49.03 on the Apple MacBook Pro 14.2 Inch M4 in the Black Friday sales at Laptops Direct.

Why we chose it: This model comes with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, making it a great option for both personal use and business.

Buy Apple MacBook Pro 14.2 Inch M4 for £1,449 £1399.97 (save £49.03 or 3%) at Laptops Direct

2024 Apple MacBook Pro 14”, M4

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2024) John Lewis

What's the deal: You can currently get your hands on the 2024 Apple MacBook Pro 14”, M4 for just £1,699, reduced from £1,999 at John Lewis.

Why we chose it: John Lewis has marked this laptop as reduced to clear, so it's highly unlikely you'll find a better deal than this anywhere else?

Buy 2024 Apple MacBook Pro 14”, M4 for £1,999 £1,699 (save £300 or 15%) at John Lewis

