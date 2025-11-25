Full A-Z list of Black Friday 2025 UK sales live today – including when deals end
Ah Black Friday, we've been expecting you.
Black Friday is this week, officially taking place on 28th November, but right now we're seeing thousands of deals spilling out from hundreds of UK retailers, like Currys, Boots, JD Williams, Very and Amazon, as well as smaller independents and brands, like Not on the Highstreet.
Each year this period brings thousands of savings across every product type you can imagine, this year, we're already loving products like £135 off the PS5 Digital, the Boots Showstopper Beauty Box and 44% off OurPlace pans.
But while this sounds like a dream come true, we know all too well how overwhelming and, frankly, annoying this time can be, with companies pestering you non-stop with their so-called savings.
According to YouGov, 35 per cent of Brits said they were less interested in this year's Black Friday sale, and 63 per cent of those said that was because the 'discounts were misleading'. Meanwhile, a study conducted by Currys revealed that 66 per cent feel it’s a straight-up ‘con'.
So, that's what the RadioTimes.com team are here for, to help you navigate the sea of deals and decide when and how to spend your money. Throughout the sale, we'll be picking out the best discounts and comparing prices across multiple retailers to ensure you’re paying the best price possible.
We'll always tell you what the original RRP was and how much you're saving and, most importantly of all, we’ll be completely honest with you if we believe a product isn’t worth your hard-earned cash.
We've rounded up Black Friday reMarkable deals, Black Friday Apple Watch deals and the Black Friday EA Sports FC 26 deal.
Plus, you may be asking, will Black Friday get better?
Jump to:
- When does Black Friday 2025 end?
- How long do the Black Friday 2025 sales last?
- Which UK retailers have Black Friday sales live?
- Which retailers haven't started their Black Friday sales yet?
- Which retailers don't do Black Friday sales?
- How to spot a genuine deal in Black Friday 2025
When does Black Friday 2025 end?
The official date of Black Friday is Friday 28th November 2025. The holiday always falls on the last Friday of November and the day after American Thanksgiving.
The Black Friday period will then officially end on Monday 1st December to make way for the Cyber Monday sales.
When is Cyber Monday?
Cyber Monday takes place the following Monday, so 1st December 2025. T
How long do the Black Friday 2025 sales last?
In reality, the whole Black Friday/Cyber Monday period now blends into one mammoth sale, with most of the deals spilling over into December.
Different retailers will have different start and end dates for their Black Friday sales but most will end on Monday 1st December, but it's best to check.
Our advice would always be to snap up a good deal if you see one, but be aware the other deals may pop up as the sale goes on.
Which UK retailers have Black Friday 2025 sales live today?
Hundreds of retailers have gone live with their sales, we'll be updating this list constantly as the sales period runs on, so feel free to bookmark this page to refer back to:
- Activity Superstore – 100 deals on experiences with up to 75% off, like this Triple Car Superdrive for 30% off.
- AO – Ends 2nd December. Major discounts on home and kitchenware including Sage Coffee Machines, Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer and washing machines.
- Amazon – Amazon has started their 'Black Friday Week' which will end on 1st December.
- Anthropologie – 25% off everything for early access customers, with 30% off still to come.
- Apple TV – Now 50% off, Apple TV is currently £4.99 a month for six months.
- Asda – Big savings on home electricals and toys, plus you can find deals in store.
- Attraction Tickets – 20% off 2026 Orlando attraction tickets with the code BLACKFRIDAY
- Argos – Ends 1st December. Save up to 50% on kitchen, 1/3 on gaming furniture and 1/3 on toys.
- Back Market – Get a refurbished iPhone 14 from £259 and MacBooks from £384.
- Body Shop – 15% off bestselling collections and 3 for 2 on gifts.
- Booking.com – Save up to 40% on hotel stays with Booking.com.
- Boots – Ends 2nd December. Get up to half price off fragrances, toothbrushes and electrical beauty.
- B&Q – Vacuum cleaners, tools and garden wear.
- Brewdog – 15% off craft beer advent calendar.
- BuyaGift – Up to 70% off hundreds of live experiences, including iFly skydiving and Bannatyne spas.
- Calvin Klein – 30% off.
- Carphone Warehouse – Huge savings on phones from Google, Apple and Samsung.
- Charlotte Tilbury – Ends 1st December. Up to 50% off.
- Circulon – Early savings with up to 60% off pan sets.
- Crocs – Save 50% on select styles, including the fleece-lined clogs.
- Currys – Currys is guaranteeing every single Black Friday deal is at its lowest ever price.
- Damson Madder – Up to 40% off selected lines, including t-shirts from £20 and scarfs from £24.
- Debenhams – Up to 50% off beauty and home and £15 fashion finds.
- Decathlon – Early access deals on outdoor clothing and tech.
- Dunelm – Black Friday deals online and in store including mattresses and heated airers.
- Dyson – Save up to £200 on vacuum cleaners.
- EasyJet – Use code 'BLACKFRIDAY' to get up to £200 off your next holiday.
- EE – Save £30 on Beats Powerbeats Fit Wireless Earbuds and £48 on Nintendo Switch 2 24 month bundle.
- Emma Bridgewater – Save up to 30% on table top gifts, fairy lights, and more.
- Emma – Discounts across their mattress range including the Hybrid Thermosync at its lowest ever price
- Fenwick – Running a Christmas warm-up with up to 50% off designer fashion and tech.
- Flannels – Get a £100 voucher when you spend £50.
- Floridatix – Extra 20% off with the code BF20
- Fortnum & Mason – Free delivery over £150.
- Frasers by House of Fraser – Save up to 70% on womenswear, menswear, homeware and beauty.
- FreeSoul – Free mystery gift and 25% off first subscription purchases, along with a range of discounted bundles including their popular greens powder and electrolytes. This offer ends on 1st December.
- Garden Buildings Direct – Save up to 35% on garden sheds and log cabins with code 'BF35.'
- Garden Trading – 30% off everything.
- Garmin – Huge holiday sale across watch lines.
- Gozney – Ends 24th December. Save 20% on Gozney Pizza Ovens.
- Grind – 25% off everything with the code 'BLACK25'.
- Gymshark – Gymshark will offer 50% off everything from Monday 17th November.
- Hamleys – Up to 70% kids Christmas toys and stocking fillers.
- Harts of Stur – Huge discounts sitewide, including on KitchenAid and Le Creuset.
- iHerb – Up to 20% off supplements and 15% off your first order.
- HexClad – Biggest sale of the year with up to £858 off hybrid cookware.
- Hoka – Exclusive discounts on Hoka trainers.
- Honor – 50% off Honor Magic V5 and other phones.
- Hotel Chocolat – Save 15% when you spend £35, plus VIP savings on the all-new Velvetiser.
- Ickle Bubba – Up to 30% off everything sitewide.
- Jacamo – Men's fashion, fragrances and gaming on sale.
- JD Williams – £50 off tech and kitchenware like Ninja Air fryers and Shark LED mask.
- John Lewis – Huge savings on beauty, appliances, home and clothing, plus up to £260 off De'Longhi Coffee Machines.
- Jojo Maman Bebe – 30% off kids clothing.
- Joseph Joseph – Take 30% off when you spend £100 or more.
- Jo Malone – Enjoy a complimentary full-size Body & Hand Wash when you spend £140, plus a Travel Candle and limited-edition Stocking when you spend £190. Enter code MERRY at checkout. Offer ends 3rd December.
- Karen Millen – Ends 2nd December. Up to 15% everything with code 'EXTRA15'.
- Kitbag – Up to 50% off official football shirts from Premier League teams.
- KitchenAid – Up to 30% off kitchen gadgets.
- Lakeland – Up to 50% off everything from heated airers to air fryers, plus savings across brands such as Sage, Ninja and Sodastream.
- Lavazza – Offers change everyday, e.g. free gift on orders over £125.
- LaRedoute – 50% off everything including homeware.
- Lebara – 50GB data for less than £3 a month.
- Le Creuset – Up to 40% off cookware and 50% off sitewide.
- LG –Up to 30% off TVs, fridges and washing machines.
- London Theatre Direct – Up to 60% off West End theatre tickets.
- Loop Earplugs – Sitewide savings including up to 25% off Loop Earplugs.
- Lululemon – Savings across leggings, sports bras and more.
- Mamas & Papas – 50% off sitewide including nursery furniture, pushchairs, and bathing.
- Matalan – Incredible savings across women’s fashion, men’s clothing, kids’ clothes and homeware
- MenKind – Up to 50% tech and gifts in Mega Black Friday sale.
- Merlin – Free extra day at Thorpe Park and savings on Alton Towers stays.
- ModiBodi – Up to 50% off sitewide, with savings across period pants, swimwear and their teen range.
- Mobiles.co.uk – Best SIM-only deals.
- Monica Vinader – 50% off trending styles.
- My First Years – Get half price personalised baby clothes, toys and gifts.
- My Protein – Save up to 80% and enter for a chance to win a months' supply for £1.
- Natural Baby Shower – Up to 40% off sitewide across toys, tech and eco-parenting.
- New Look – 40% off 1000's of lines.
- Nike – Get top of the range trainers for half price, including Nike Air Force.
- Ninja – Up to 30% off, with discounts across products such as Ninja Crispi for only £169.99
- Nintendo Store – Nintendo is offering a range of discounted Switch 2 bundles, plus 30% off LEGO sets and accessories.
- Not on the High Street – Up to 50% off Christmas gifts, personalised items and experiences. .
- The Nursery Store – Get up to 60% off pushchairs, cots, rotating car seats and more.
- O2 – Mobile contract savings including the iPhone 16 from £30 a month.
- Oliver Bonas – 30% off thousands hundreds of styles, jewellery and furniture.
- Our Place – Up to 35% off cookware sitewide.
- The Oodie – Save up to 60% on products including the original Grey Oodie.
- Ooni – 20% off almost everything, including all pizza ovens.
- On the Beach – Beach holiday packages from £132 per person.
- Oral-B – Up to 65% off electric toothbrushes plus free gifts unlocked.
- Oura Ring – Save £100 on the Oura Ring 4.
- Pandora – Pandora's Black Friday week goes in phases, right now you can get 40% off Disney Pandora and 20% off other ranges.
- PlayStation – The biggest sale ever launches on Friday 21st with deals on the PS5 Pro, PS5 and PSVR2.
- ProCook – special savings on cookware, cast iron, electricals, kitchen knives and more.
- Radley – Up to 50% off leather handbags.
- The Range – Save 50% on everything from furniture to Christmas decorations.
- Ravensburger – Up to 40% off selected products & bundles during their Black Friday Week sale.
- Ray-Ban – Up to 50% sunglasses in early Black Friday deal.
- Regatta – Up to 50% off jackets and coats.
- reMarkable – Get up to £50 off the reMarkable 2 and reMarkable Paper Pro.
- Robert Dyas – Biggest ever Black Friday sale with up to 40% off heated airers.
- Sage Appliances – Save on kitchen appliances, such as espresso machines and juicers.
- Sainsbury's – Discounts on groceries, alcohol, Christmas gifts and more.
- Samsung – Black November deals include 10% off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and 17% off the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.
- Sephora – Shop up to 25% off.
- Silent Night – Free gifts on purchases over £99.
- Skin Rocks – Save 25% on creams and gifts.
- Sky – 'Lowest ever prices' across Sky TV and Sky Sports, with packages starting from £35 a month.
- Simba – Currently offering pillows, mattress protectors and duvets with selected mattress purchases.
- SimplyBe – £20 off full price clothing and footwear with the code '20OFF'.
- Shark – Savings across their cordless vacuum cleaners, plus £80 off the Shark FlexStyle.
- Smeg – Exclusive savings including £300 off bean to cup coffee machines until 2nd December.
- Stradivarius – Discounts on women's clothes, shoes and accessories.
- Superdrug – Up to 55% off fragrances, plus skincare.
- Swan – Black Friday deals on cordless vacuum cleaners.
- Sweaty Betty – Up to 50% off select layers.
- Tesco Mobile – Get the iPhone 17 Pro from £45 a month with Clubcard prices.
- Three – Save up to £144 on iPhone 17.
- TK Maxx – Major designer deals from clothing and fragrance brands.
- Tonies – 20% off everything! Including the Toniebox 2.
- Tower – Black Friday Good Food deals, use code 'GOODF30' for 30% off cookware.
- Trainline – Get 33% off railcards with the code BLACKFRIDAYFUN.
- TUI – Huge savings on river cruises in Frankfurt, Amsterdam and more.
- UGG – UGG's are up to 30% off, ends 2nd December.
- Uniqlo – Uniqlo have confirmed their sale will start on 27th November, but you can already shop clothing discounts.
- Urban Outfitters – 25% off hundreds of clothing lines.
- Vodafone – Major deals on phones, broadband and more.
- Voxi – Deals for SIM-only plans and phones.
- Waterstones – Up to 50% off RRP on bestsellers from Jamie Oliver, Lee and Andrew Child, Colleen Hoover and more.
- Wayfair– Up to 70% off household items, including sofas, rugs and décor.
- Very – Save on Nintendo Switch 2 bundles, toys and fashion.
- Virgin Experience Days – Up to 70% off gifts and experience days, including spa trips and afternoon tea.
- Virgin Media – Black Friday broadband deals currently live with up to £200 bill credit.
- White Company – 20% off with code 'WHITE20'
- Wowcher – Discounts on tech, gifts, toys and live experiences.
- Yoto – 20% off everything, including the Yoto Player.
- Zwilling – Up to 55% off knife sets, pans, kettles and brands like Staub.
What date will other UK retailers start their Black Friday sales?
Here are some of the retailers we're sure will jump on the Black Friday bandwagon, it's just a matter of time before they do.
- Apple – Apple will wait for the official Friday 28th November to launch their sales, but don't expect much from their own site apart from a few voucher codes and loyalty rewards schemes, the best deals for Apple products can be found on third party sites,
- LEGO – Black Friday deals coming on 28th November.
Which UK retailers don't do Black Friday sales?
Here's a list of retailers who aren't likely to participate in Black Friday 2025, and what you might be able to expect from them instead:
- Adanola – Adanola announced in 2023 they would not participate in Black Friday sales, however they are currently running a 10% off deal for new customers.
- ASKET – The Swedish fashion retailer steers well clear of Black Friday; in fact, customers are unable to purchase online on 28th November. Instead, they'll be offering free repairs in store.
- Kotn – Kotn is a sustainable clothing and home décor brand that donate 100% of their sales during the Black Friday weekend to charity. This way, you'll look good and feel good!
- Lush – As an ecologically focused company, Lush do not take part in Black Friday. However, you can filter your searches by budget to help save, and they even offer subscription services.
- Marks and Spencer – Marks and Spencer have not participated in Black Friday sales, but they do tend to hold their own November sales.
- Next – Next have not taken part in Black Friday since 2020, but they operate a sizeable year-round clearance section on site.
- Osprey – The travel backpack company eschew Black Friday in favour of Green Friday, which donates to charities including the European Outdoor Conservation Association during the Black Friday period.
How to spot a genuine deal in Black Friday 2025
Just because something has a bright red label on it, or a big flashy percentage, doesn’t mean it’s a genuine saving. Luckily for you, we’ve been dealing with Black Fridays since the dawn of time, so we’ve got all the best tips and tricks for how to spot a real bargain.
Create a wish list and stick to it
In other words, only buy the things you need. It’s so exciting seeing all the different deals popping up, but try not to get sucked into panic buying something you don't really want and will never use. There will be other sales throughout the year like Boxing Day, so use this time to buy the essentials or Christmas presents.
Sign up for notifications
As we’ve said, prices and savings will fluctuate across Black Friday, so it helps if you can have notifications or newsletters set up to monitor them. For instance, if you have an Amazon wishlist, you can sync it up to any Alexa enabled device, which will notify you when a deal is available.
Always check the RRP
So many retailers are guilty of spotlighting a deal and throwing out percentages that aren't accurate. So we'd always recommend checking the RRP first. Personally, we use CamelCamelCamel to track the changing price of products (particularly on Amazon) which means we can genuinely find out if something is at its lowest price.
Shop around other retailers
We know how overwhelming it is when so many different retailers are taking part, so you may be tempted to stick to an Amazon or Argos. But it's always best to shop around and see what you can get elsewhere as some retailers add on cashback schemes, extra perks or free shipping.
Check out older models
It's always nice when the newest model of a phone or tablet is discounted, but after a long time of working on tech content, we've realised that there's not always a big difference between the different generations of phones and devices.
Check out the iPhone 17 Pro Max stock update, and find more deals in the Technology section. Plus, Nintendo Switch 2 Black Friday UK deals and Xbox Series X Black Friday sale.