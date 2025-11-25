Black Friday is this week, officially taking place on 28th November, but right now we're seeing thousands of deals spilling out from hundreds of UK retailers, like Currys, Boots, JD Williams, Very and Amazon, as well as smaller independents and brands, like Not on the Highstreet.

Each year this period brings thousands of savings across every product type you can imagine, this year, we're already loving products like £135 off the PS5 Digital, the Boots Showstopper Beauty Box and 44% off OurPlace pans.

But while this sounds like a dream come true, we know all too well how overwhelming and, frankly, annoying this time can be, with companies pestering you non-stop with their so-called savings.

According to YouGov, 35 per cent of Brits said they were less interested in this year's Black Friday sale, and 63 per cent of those said that was because the 'discounts were misleading'. Meanwhile, a study conducted by Currys revealed that 66 per cent feel it’s a straight-up ‘con'.

So, that's what the RadioTimes.com team are here for, to help you navigate the sea of deals and decide when and how to spend your money. Throughout the sale, we'll be picking out the best discounts and comparing prices across multiple retailers to ensure you’re paying the best price possible.

We'll always tell you what the original RRP was and how much you're saving and, most importantly of all, we’ll be completely honest with you if we believe a product isn’t worth your hard-earned cash.

Jump to:

When does Black Friday 2025 end?

The official date of Black Friday is Friday 28th November 2025. The holiday always falls on the last Friday of November and the day after American Thanksgiving.

The Black Friday period will then officially end on Monday 1st December to make way for the Cyber Monday sales.

When is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday takes place the following Monday, so 1st December 2025. T

How long do the Black Friday 2025 sales last?

In reality, the whole Black Friday/Cyber Monday period now blends into one mammoth sale, with most of the deals spilling over into December.

Different retailers will have different start and end dates for their Black Friday sales but most will end on Monday 1st December, but it's best to check.

Our advice would always be to snap up a good deal if you see one, but be aware the other deals may pop up as the sale goes on.

Which UK retailers have Black Friday 2025 sales live today?

Amazon

Hundreds of retailers have gone live with their sales, we'll be updating this list constantly as the sales period runs on, so feel free to bookmark this page to refer back to:

Here are some of the retailers we're sure will jump on the Black Friday bandwagon, it's just a matter of time before they do.

Apple – Apple will wait for the official Friday 28th November to launch their sales, but don't expect much from their own site apart from a few voucher codes and loyalty rewards schemes, the best deals for Apple products can be found on third party sites,

Which UK retailers don't do Black Friday sales?

Here's a list of retailers who aren't likely to participate in Black Friday 2025, and what you might be able to expect from them instead:

– Adanola announced in 2023 they would not participate in Black Friday sales, however they are currently running a 10% off deal for new customers. ASKET – The Swedish fashion retailer steers well clear of Black Friday; in fact, customers are unable to purchase online on 28th November. Instead, they'll be offering free repairs in store.

Next have not taken part in Black Friday since 2020, but they operate a sizeable year-round clearance section on site. Osprey – The travel backpack company eschew Black Friday in favour of Green Friday, which donates to charities including the European Outdoor Conservation Association during the Black Friday period.

How to spot a genuine deal in Black Friday 2025

Just because something has a bright red label on it, or a big flashy percentage, doesn’t mean it’s a genuine saving. Luckily for you, we’ve been dealing with Black Fridays since the dawn of time, so we’ve got all the best tips and tricks for how to spot a real bargain.

Create a wish list and stick to it

In other words, only buy the things you need. It’s so exciting seeing all the different deals popping up, but try not to get sucked into panic buying something you don't really want and will never use. There will be other sales throughout the year like Boxing Day, so use this time to buy the essentials or Christmas presents.

Sign up for notifications

As we’ve said, prices and savings will fluctuate across Black Friday, so it helps if you can have notifications or newsletters set up to monitor them. For instance, if you have an Amazon wishlist, you can sync it up to any Alexa enabled device, which will notify you when a deal is available.

Always check the RRP

So many retailers are guilty of spotlighting a deal and throwing out percentages that aren't accurate. So we'd always recommend checking the RRP first. Personally, we use CamelCamelCamel to track the changing price of products (particularly on Amazon) which means we can genuinely find out if something is at its lowest price.

Shop around other retailers

We know how overwhelming it is when so many different retailers are taking part, so you may be tempted to stick to an Amazon or Argos. But it's always best to shop around and see what you can get elsewhere as some retailers add on cashback schemes, extra perks or free shipping.

Check out older models

It's always nice when the newest model of a phone or tablet is discounted, but after a long time of working on tech content, we've realised that there's not always a big difference between the different generations of phones and devices.

