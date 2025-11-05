Can you believe it's that time of the year again already? Black Friday is here, and we're on the lookout for the best discounts on Apple products – especially Black Friday AirPods deals.

Ad

While Apple themselves aren't known for giving many Black Friday discounts, that doesn't mean there won't be discounts on AirPods products from third party retailers.

Whether you're after the flagship version of AirPods or AirPods Pro, or you'd rather find a discount on some of the earlier models, we're here to help you out.

We've rounded up all the best discounts and rumoured discounts to make minefield of Black Friday decisions easier for you.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Squirrel. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

If you're after more Black Friday 2025 info, check out our guide to When does Black Friday start and Will the Nintendo Switch 2 be discounted for Black Friday?

Jump to:

What are the newest AirPod models?

The newest AirPod models are the Apple Airpods 4 and the Apple AirPods Pro 3.

The Airpods 4 were released in September 2024, while the Apple AirPods Pro 3 were released a year later, along with the iPhone Air and the iPhone 17 range.

Will the AirPods Pro 3 go on sale in the UK this Black Friday?

There are no Black Friday deals currently available for the AirPods Pro 3, but that's not to say that there won't be later – after all, it's still the start of the month.

Last year, the then-flagship AirPods Pro model, the AirPods Pro 2 were heavily discounted during the Black Friday sales, which bodes well for this year. However, it's worth bearing in mind that at that point the AirPods Pro 2 were over a year old, whereas the AirPods Pro 3 are currently brand new.

There's a lot of speculation, but one things for certain; we'll be the first to tell you as soon as we spot any.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Squirrel. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Will the AirPods Pro 2 go on sale in the UK this Black Friday?

In contrast, we're likely to see more AirPods Pro 2 Black Friday discounts, as they're an older model.

If you're not too concerned with having the most up-to-date model, then opting for this model is a good way to save a bit of money.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Squirrel. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Will the AirPods 4 go on sale in the UK this Black Friday?

The short answer is yes; in fact, we're seeing discounts already.

You can currently get your hands on AirPods 4 (no Active Noise Cancellation) for £119, reduced from £129, and Airpods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation reduced from £179 to £169.

As deals are popping up already at the start of November, we're sure to see some more throughout the month as the big day itself approaches. We'll be sure to keep you up-to-date with the latest sales information.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Squirrel. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Best AirPods deals we’ve seen in Black Friday UK sales so far

Save when you bundle AirPods 4 with Apple Music

At EE, you can enjoy impressive overall savings when you bundle the new AirPods 4 with an Apple Music subscription over 24 months.

In total you'll pay £13 a month, with a £10 upfront cost, saving you around £60 overall.

Save when you bundle AirPods 4 with Apple Music at EE

Save £10 on Apple AirPods 4

Apple AirPods 4 Currys

You can currently save £10 on the AirPods 4, a deal which applies to the model without Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

While £10 isn't a huge discount, remember that it's only the start of the month, and there could be more savings around the corner...

Buy Apple AirPods (no ANC) for £129 £119 (save £10 or 8%) at Currys

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Squirrel. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Get three months of Apple services with AirPods Pro 3

While we haven't seen any monetary discounts on the AirPods Pro 3 just yet, when you purchase them at John Lewis you can get three months of free Apple Music.

The streaming service will normally set you back £10.99 a month, meaning that this deal will save you around £33- not bad!

Get three months of Apple services with AirPods Pro 3 at John Lewis

Save £30 on Apple AirPods Pro 2

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen) Amazon

While they may not be the flagship model, the AirPods Pro 2 are certainly not to be sniffed at, boasting a six hour battery life, touch controls on the buds and a MagSafe case with a lanyard loop for easy charging and storage.

Plus, you can get all this for £30 less- that's a 13% reduction.

Save £30 on Apple AirPods Pro 2 at Amazon

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Squirrel. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Ad

We're here to keep you up-to-date with the latest from Apple, thanks to our iPhone 17 Pro stock availability guide.