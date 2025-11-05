It's been a busy year for Apple, as 2025 has seen the release of the new iPhone 17 range, as well as the iPhone Air, iPhone 16e and AirPods Pro 3.

Since the initial release of the iPhone 17 series, we've seen them flying off shelves. And we can expect to see this trend continue during Black Friday, as long as there are generous discounts.

While reductions on the new iPhone 17 range are likely, we're expecting larger discounts to come on previous iPhone models, especially the iPhone 16 range and iPhone 15 range. So, if you don't mind not having the flagship Apple model, now is the perfect time to save on a new phone.

And that's where the RadioTimes.com Technology team comes in. We've spent years honing our deal-spotting skills, and this Black Friday we'll be bringing you all the latest updates on iPhone deals, as well as deals across tech, homeware and more.

Here's everything you need to know about the latest iPhone 17 discounts this Black Friday season.

Jump to:

Does Apple discount iPhones on Black Friday?

While third party retailers such as Amazon, Very or JD Williams usually offer impressive discounts on iPhones during the Black Friday sales, it's rare to find discounts at Apple itself.

However, we've been surprised in the past, so it's important not to rule anything out. If Apple offer discounts on-site, we'll be the first to let you know.

How much will the iPhone 17 cost this Black Friday?

While we don't have any information about upcoming iPhone 17 Black Friday deals, we can look at last year's Black Friday deals on the iPhone 16 for some guidance.

In 2024, we saw the then-new iPhone 16 reduced from £799 to £769, a discount of £30, on Amazon. You could also save £50 on the iPhone 16 at giffgaff, as well as getting extra data on plans for no extra cost.

You could also snap up the iPhone 16 on contract at giffgaff for just £20.95, plus a £25 upfront cost and an additional charge for giffgaff mobile data.

The iPhone 17 currently retails for £799, which means that if the discounts are similar to last year, we can expect it to be reduced to around £769. However, if last year is anything to go by, the real savings will come with the monthly contracts.

How much will the iPhone 17 Pro Max cost this Black Friday?

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is Apple's new top-of-the-range model, so we're unlikely to see any large discounts on it during Black Friday 2025.

However, if we spot any iPhone 17 Pro Max Black Friday deals, we'll make sure that our RadioTimes.com readers are the first to know.

While we haven't seen discounts on the model, we have seen special offers- more on that below...

Early Apple iPhone Black Friday deals we like the look of

Save £90 on the iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Apple

Giffgaff has beaten its rivals to the game, already offering the top Black Friday iPhone 17 deal so far. You can get your hands on the iPhone 17 256GB for £769, which is a reduction of £90 from its original offering of £859 (bear in mind that other retailers offer the iPhone 17 for £799).

You can also save at giffgaff by opting for plan with unlimited data from just £35.67 a month.

Save on iPhone 17 Pro with 500GB of 5G

At Mobiles.co.uk, you can get your hands on the iPhone 17 Pro from just £44.99, which includes your device cost, 500GB data and unlimited calls and texts.

This is one of the best early deals we've found, beating out rivals like Vodafone and EE.

Save on iPhone 17 Pro with 500GB of 5G

Get three months of free Apple services with iPhone 17 Pro Max

Apple Music. Oscar Wong/Getty Images

While the iPhone 17 Pro Max device itself isn't discounted, when you purchase it at John Lewis, you'll get three months' free Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade.

With combined savings of over £100, this isn't a deal to be sniffed at! This deal is also applicable when you purchase the iPhone 17 or iPhone 17 Pro at John Lewis.

Get three months of free Apple services with iPhone 17 Pro Max at John Lewis

Get 50GB data plan for just £10 a month with iPhone 17

At Sky, you can save 50% on your data plan with the iPhone 17 for the first nine months of your contract. This means that overall, you'll be saving £90, while getting 50GB of data per month.

Get 50GB data plan for just £10 a month with iPhone 17 at Sky

Save £25 on iPhone 16e

Apple iPhone 16e. Apple Store via Amazon

While it isn't the latest model, the iPhone 16e is a great option for anyone looking to get a new phone for less during the 2025 Black Friday sales.

Apple's "e" handsets already offer a lower price than other models, and now Amazon is reducing this further, offering the iphone 16e for £519 instead of £544.

Save £25 on iPhone 16e at Amazon

