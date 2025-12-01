The iPad savings have been a huge surprise this Black Friday. Historically, the newer an Apple device is, the less likely it is to go on sale, however, this year Apple's entire range of 2025 tablets have seen reductions.

Not only have the newest iPads Air gone on sale for £100 off, but the iPad Pro with M5 chip has been reduced to its lowest price ever, initially dropping by £55, and now a further £15 this Cyber Monday.

Seeing as the sales end at midnight tonight, today is your last chance to grab a saving of this magnitude.

Below, we've listed the best iPad deals available for Cyber Monday, plus take a look at the remaining AirPods Black Friday deals and how to get six months of Apple TV for half price.

What iPads are on sale this Cyber Monday?

By all the normal rules of Apple, the newest iPads shouldn't go on sale on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The tech brand is usually very stingy with their offers meaning most of us have to shop older models in order to find a deal.

However, clearly the ghost of Black Fridays past has visited because almost the entire range of 2025 iPads are on sale. This includes the new mid-price A16, the iPad Air and the iPad Pro with the M5 chip.

You can find the best deals at third party sites like JD Williams and Very.

Best Black Friday iPad deals at a glance

Best Black Friday iPad deals still available in UK Cyber Monday Sales

2025 iPad M5 drops to lowest-ever price

JD Williams

What's the deal: The all-new 2025 iPad Pro with the M5 chip originally went on sale for £55 off, but now it's reduced even lower to £929, saving you £70 in total.

Why we chose it: When it comes to iPads, you don't get more high-tech than this. The new Apple M5 chip brings next-generation speed and on-device AI to the tablet. It's also their most advanced display yet with a 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR screen and Nano Texture display glass.

You can also get it from Sky at instalment prices from £26.50 a month.

Save £100 on Apple iPad Pro (M4, 2024)

What's the deal: JD Williams are currently offering £100 off the iPad Pro, taking the price from £1,199 to £1,099.

Why we chose it: This is the best deal we've found so far on the iPad Pro, but if we find more, we'll be sure to update you.

Buy iPad Pro (M4, 2024) for £1,199 £1,099 (save £100 or 8%) at JD Williams

Get up to £50 off iPad Air (M3) 2025

What's the deal: Head to Very to find the iPad Air 2025 128GB for £499, reduced from £599, and the iPad Air 2025 256GB for £579, reduced from £679.

Why we chose it: This is the largest reduction we've found so far on the iPad Air as the flagship model only came out this year, we're not expecting to see much larger discounts.

Get up to 3 months of Apple Music, Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade with iPad Pro (2025)

What's the deal: When you purchase the iPad Pro at Currys, you'll get up to three months of Apple Music, Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade.

Why we chose it: This deal offers combined savings of almost £100 on Apple services, so it's definitely not worth passing up.

Get up to 3 months of Apple Music, Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade with iPad Pro (2025) at Currys

Save £30 on iPad A16 (2025)

Apple iPad A16. Apple Store via Very

What's the deal: Currys and Amazon are currently offering £30 off the 2025 iPad A16, as well as 20% off Logitech accessories.

Why we chose it: The iPad A16 was announced in March 2025, meaning that you can now save on Apple's flagship iPad model.

Save up to £144 on data for iPad Air

What's the deal: Vodafone are currently offering a 24-month plan offering 1GB of data from £22.52 a month with an initial upfront cost of £49.

Why we chose it: Choosing to pay for your iPad Air in monthly instalments is a great way to work a luxury item into your monthly budget, rather than pay a hefty upfront cost.

Save up to £144 on data for iPad Air at Vodafone

Get £20 off Apple iPad Mini 2024

What's the deal: You can currently save £20.03 on the iPad Mini 2024 at Laptops Direct.

Why we chose it: This is the lowest price we've found for the iPad Mini 2024 and one of the best savings we've found so far on iPads this Black Friday season.

Buy iPad Mini 2024 for £499 £469.97 (save £29.03 or 5%) at Laptops Direct

