There's no better time to curl up and read than the wintertime. And there's no better time to invest in reading than right now, as the Black Friday sales have begun.

While you can find savings on good old paper and ink books, today we're taking a look at e-readers, specifically Kindles. This way, you can have access to a full library that barely takes up any space at all.

What we're most looking forward to is some discounts on the Kindle Scribe. This model is both an e-reader and a notebook, and you can even write, draw and annotate e-books, documents and PDFs.

If Black Friday 2024 was anything to go by, then we're in for a treat this year. Last year, Amazon offered huge discounts on a wide range of Kindle models, including a whopping £145 discount on the Kindle Scribe, taking its price from £409 to £264.99.

The question is, can we expect to see similar discounts in the Black Friday 2025 UK sales? We're predicting a resounding yes.

When will the Kindle Scribe go on sale?

While we've spotted several bundle deals and desirable added extras, a discount on the Kindle Scribe itself isn't yet available.

As the Kindle Scribe is an Amazon product, we're expecting to see the biggest discounts on Amazon itself.

This year, Amazon will be launching their official Black Friday sale on 20th November and it will run until Cyber Monday, i.e. Monday 1st December.

While this deal applies to Amazon, discounts offered by third party retailers may go live earlier or later.

How much will the Kindle Scribe cost during Black Friday?

For an indication of possible prices to come, it's best to look back to October Prime Day 2025, which took place from 7th-8th October.

During this period, the 2022 Kindle Scribe was discounted from £379.99 to £269.99, a reduction of £110 or 29%).

While we can't guarantee that prices will go that low again, it certainly fills us with hope for the next few weeks.

Best early Black Friday Kindle Scribe deals

Kindle Scribe (2024) with Plant-Based Cover and Power Adaptor

Kindle Scribe Essentials Package. Amazon

What's the deal: Save 30% on this bundle deal, which includes a 2024 Kindle Scribe, a plant-based cover available in a variety of colours and an Amazon Powerfast 9W Power Adapter.

Why we chose it: This is the perfect starter pack for anyone beginning their Kindle Scribe journey – and £140 off is not a discount to be sniffed it!

Buy Kindle Scribe 2024 with Cover and Power Adaptor for £467.97 £327.58 (save £140.39 or 30%) at Amazon

Get up to 3 months of Apple Music, Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade with the Kindle Scribe

What's the deal: When you purchase the Kindle Scribe at Currys, you'll get up to three months of Apple Music, Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade.

Why we chose it: This deal offers combined savings of almost £100 on Apple services, so it's definitely not worth passing up.

Get up to 3 months of Apple Music, Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade with the Kindle Scribe at Currys

Amazon Kindle Scribe Fabric Folio Case with Magnetic Attach

Kindle Scribe Fabric Folio Case with Magnetic Attach. Amazon

What's the deal: Amazon are currently offering a 24% discount on the Kindle Scribe Fabric Folio Case, taking the price down to £41.99.

Why we chose it: This is the sleekest official Kindle Scribe case on the market, which magnetically attaches to a slim folio, rather than snapping into a plastic back like a traditional Kindle cover.

Buy Amazon Kindle Scribe Fabric Folio Case with Magnetic Attach for £54.99 £41.99 (save £13 or 24%) at Amazon

Best Black Friday deals on other Kindle models

Currently, there are no notable discounts on any of the other Kindle models. However, with Amazon's approaching Black Friday sale, we're expecting this to change within the week, and we'll be sure to keep this page updated with the latest and best deals.

Kindle | £94.99

Amazon Kindle. Amazon

What's the deal: The Kindle has been re-released and is currently being sold for £94.99.

Why we chose it: The 11th gen Kindle comes in both black and white and has a 6-inch anti-glare display alongside 16GB of memory — double the storage capacity of the previous generation — that’s enough to hold thousands of books at once. With a full charge, the battery will last up to six weeks at a time, plus you can purchase titles straight from the device (connected to Amazon via Wi-Fi).

Even this base model can be synced up with an Audible account so you can listen to audiobooks, too. It also has an adjustable front light so you can read your books at all times of the day or night — got to a juicy bit in your novel just as the sunlight is fading? Not a problem with the Kindle. What's more, if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, you get unlimited access to more than a thousand books without any charge.

The ads are shown via 'sponsored screensavers' on the Kindle’s lock screen and in sleep mode. If you don’t want this, there's the option to buy a 'without ads' model.

Buy the Kindle with ads for £94.99 at Amazon

Kindle Matcha | £94.99

Amazon

What's the deal: The classic Kindle is now available in a brand-new colour: Matcha Green for £94.99.

Why we chose it: Not only does the original Kindle now come in a fresh new colour, it's also undergone a few fancy upgrades like a 25% brighter screen and faster page-turning speed.

Buy Kindle Matcha for £94.99 at Amazon

Kindle Kids | £114

Kindle Kids Amazon

What's the deal: The Kids model, which comes with a year’s Amazon Kids+ subscription, is currently available for £114.

Why we chose it: Intended for younger readers, the all-new Kindle Kids (2022 edition) comes with a colourful protective cover of your choice – including unicorn, space and ocean designs – alongside a two-year 'worry-free guarantee' that offers a full replacement if the device gets broken.

Plus, you can get an Amazon Kids+ subscription which provides access to more than a thousand books. Basically, it's a lot for your money.

Kindle Colorsoft | £269.99

Amazon

What's the deal: The Kindle Colorsoft is the first Kindle to come in colour, and it retails for £269.99.

Why we chose it: For the first time, e-reader owners can access Kindle's 15 million titles with a full-colour palette, meaning travel guides, cookbooks, comics and graphic novels can be viewed as intended. The Kindle Colorsoft comes with "nature's full palette" and you can even highlight passages with yellow, orange, blue, or pink, and search for your highlights by colour.

Buy Kindle Colorsoft for £269.99 at Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite | £159.99

Kindle Paperwhite Amazon

What's the deal: The Kindle Paperwhite has also undergone an upgrade and now costs £159.99.

Why we chose it: The next-generation Kindle Paperwhite has a seven-inch display with a higher contrast ratio and 25% faster page turns. It also has a better battery that can last up to 12 weeks and an adjustable reading light.

Buy Kindle Paperwhite for £159.99 at Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite Kids | £169.99

Kindle Paperwhite Kids Amazon

What's the deal: The Kids edition of the Kindle Paperwhite is now available for £169.99

Why we chose it: Much like the Kindle Paperwhite, the Kids model has a 300 PPI glare-free display and up to 10 weeks of battery life. It's completely designed for reading with no apps, videos or games and has different fonts to aid with dyslexia.

Buy Kindle Paperwhite Kids for £169.99 at Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition | £189.99

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Amazon

What's the deal: Explore millions of books with the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, as the larger storage version of the classic Paperwhite is now on sale for £189.99 at Amazon.

Why we chose it: The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is an enhanced version of the standard Paperwhite model, coming with wireless charging, a front light that auto-adjusts based on your surrounding brightness, and a much larger 32GB storage.

Buy the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition for £189.99 at Amazon

