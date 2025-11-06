In Black Friday 2024 the Meta Quest 3 hit its lowest price ever – so what's next?

Ad

The gaming headset has had huge success amongst the VR gaming community, both with its premium model and the lower-priced Meta Quest 3S. We love the device for its great quality, tracking capabilities and additional mixed reality features, plus the library of games just keeps growing.

According to our Gaming Editor Rob Leane: "We’re definitely starting to see more companies bother to invest in VR games, like the new Batman Arkham Game and the Taskmaster game. It's clear Meta is chucking money at it, so it’s certainly going to be big in the gaming world for a while." However, this is also true of the Meta Quest's main rival, the PSVR2."

According to rumour, a new Meta Quest headset is at least two years away, so we're expecting a good few bundles and deals to pour in for Black Friday this year. Here's what we know so far and we predict.

What price will the Meta Quest 3 be for Black Friday 2025?

Last year the 512GB Meta Quest 3 was reduced from its original RRP of £619 to £469. This reduction has now come into effect permanently, so we're unlikely to see any major further reductions on the headset, but it is still £150 cheaper than it once was.

However, we're still expecting to see a few bundles pop up which will help you save on games and accessories. For instance, right now the Meta Quest 3 is available with £15 Meta Quest gift card at Currys.

What price will the Meta Quest 3S be for Black Friday 2025?

The newer mid-priced Meta Quest 3S is likely to go on sale this Black Friday, especially considering it saw a £50 reduction during this year's Amazon Prime Day. So, if you're looking for the best bargain, we'd suggest keeping your eye on the 3S.

Is it still worth buying the Meta Quest 3 this Black Friday?

There are rumours of a Meta Quest 4, however it's not expected to come out until 2027. That means it's very much still worth buying the Meta Quest 3 if you want a VR headset. If you'd rather spend less, try the Meta Quest 3S which is available in 128GB and 256GB models.

Early Meta Quest 3 deals to shop this Black Friday

Meta Quest 3 deals

Meta Quest 3 console Argos

Get the Meta Quest 3 (512GB) with a £15 Meta Gift Card

What's the deal: At Currys, you can get the Meta Quest 3 with a £15 Meta Gift Card for £479.

Why we chose it: If you're looking to buy someone the Meta Quest 3 as a Christmas present, this is the perfect bundle as it gives them a choice of what to buy alongside their new headset.

Meta Quest 3 and £15 Meta Gift Card | £479 at Currys

Bundle the Meta Quest 3 512GB with EE Data Passes

What's the deal: If you want something a bit more practical to go with your Meta Quest 3, you can get it with an EE data pass to help with your mobile bill. Plus, it includes a three-month trial of Meta Quest+.

Why we chose it: This is a comprehensive bundle that will help your overall gaming and tech bill.

Meta Quest 3 512GB with EE Data Passes | £23 a month at EE

Meta Quest 3S deals

Meta Quest via Amazon

Get £19 off the 256GB Meta Quest 3S

What's the deal: At Amazon, the Meta Quest 3S is on sale for £20 off for the 256GB model, or you can start paying in instalments from £21 a month at EE.

Why we chose it: This isn't a major deal but a good start to the Black Friday season.

Get the Meta Quest 3S with a £50 EE GameCard

What's the deal: This bundle features a £50 EE GameCard to be used on any tech or gaming, with payment starting from £19 a month.

Why we chose it: With this bundle, you're spoilt for choice!

Meta Quest 3S with a £50 EE GameCard | £19 a month at EE

Save with the Meta Quest 3S and Carrying Case

What's the deal: Amazon has bundles featuring the Meta Quest 3S and additional accessories like the Carrying Case.

Why we chose it: This deal adds an extra bit of protection for your new headset and can save you up to £50.

Meta Quest 3S, Xbox Controller and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

What's the deal: The Meta Quest 3S has partnered with Xbox to create a special bundle with an Xbox Controller and a one-month voucher for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Why we chose it: If you're an Xbox gamer, this gets you an extra controller and access to their gaming voucher service, which can get you free games and extra perks.

Save on Meta Quest 3 accessories

Very

What's the deal: There are a ton of savings on Meta Quest accessories including the Charging Dock and Elite Head Strap.

Why we chose it: These make great extra Christmas presents for gamers, so why not save £18?

Ad

You should also check out Nintendo Switch 2 Black Friday deals and the PS5 Pro Black Friday sale, and when does Black Friday start?