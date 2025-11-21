Black Friday may be a week away, but we're already seeing huge discounts, especially for gamers.

No matter whether you're a PS5 gamer, an Xbox gamer or a Switch gamer, you can secure big savings on EA Sports FC 26 this Black Friday.

If you've been on the fence about buying the latest instalment of EA Sports FC, then this Black Friday deal is sure to have you adding this to cart. You can now get a third off the EA Sports FC 26 RRP, taking the price down to £37.99 for Xbox and PS5 games, while the Switch 2 game is down to £27.85.

Jump to:

EA Sports FC 26 Amazon Black Friday deal

EA Sports FC 26 has been discounted from £56.95 to £37.99 for Xbox and PS5 in Amazon's lowest offer we've seen so far this Black Friday. The Switch 2 game has also been reduced from £56.95 to £27.85.

It wouldn't be Christmas without a brand-new EA Sports FC game! EA Sports FC 26 lets you play with more than 20,00 players from 750+ clubs around the world in over 120 stadiums.

How long is the EA Sports FC 26 Black Friday deal live for?

Guillaume Restes in FC 26 Career Mode. EA Sports

While Amazon has not announced an end date for this sale, we can expect it to last until the actual day of Black Friday, which falls this year on Friday 28th November.

There's a possibility that it may last until Cyber Monday (Monday 1st December); however, this isn't guaranteed so we'd recommend snapping it up sooner rather than later.

Do any other UK retailers have EA Sports FC 26 Black Friday deals?

As well as Amazon, we've scoured the web for other UK retailers which offer EA Sports FC 26 Black Friday discounts.

Here's a list of the best we've found:

