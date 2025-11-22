Much like the residents of Mario Kart, Black Friday is speeding across the UK.

The November sales window is always a big opportunity for gamers with consoles, accessories and video games seeing major discounts. Last year, an estimated 1.53 million games were sold in the UK in November and devices like the PS5 Slim dropped in price by £90 – but what about the Nintendo Switch 2?

The latest Switch console came out this June and had a record-breaking start, selling over 6 million units worldwide by early August. Now, the initial boom has slowed down, which means deals are potentially on the way.

We have already seen a few, like £10 off the Nintendo Switch 2 console and £20 off the Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart World bundle. However, we're not hopeful for much more considering how new the console is.

Below, we've combed through all the deals we've found so far, lets-a-go!

When is Nintendo's Black Friday sale?

Normally, Nintendo runs its own Black Friday sale in the week running up to Black Friday (so Monday the 23rd) although usually, these deals mainly include extra perks like free figurines and cases, rather than actual consoles.

Often, we've found the best deals can be found at external retailers like Very, Argos, Currys and Amazon.

How much does the Nintendo Switch 2 cost during Black Friday 2025?

The Nintendo Switch 2 is brand-new for 2025, so we're not expecting huge savings this Black Friday – it's very rare for the latest consoles to be put on sale.

The best we've seen so far is a £20 discount on the Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle, taking the price down to £409 and £1o off the console itself, taking it to £385. It's obviously not a massive deal, but considering how recently the device came out, we're not anticipating anything bigger until 2026.

Remember that the Nintendo Switch 2 has an RRP (Recommended Retail Price) of £395.99 for the standalone console and £429.99 for the console in a bundle with Mario Kart World. So this Black Friday, anything over these two prices is not a genuine deal.

If you still can't afford that however, the original Nintendo Switch is still available for £259, and take note that all new Nintendo Switch 2 games can be backdated, which means you will be able to keep using the original Switch as new games come out.

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals at a glance

Console deals

Game and accessory deals

Best Nintendo Switch 2 Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far in the UK

Get £10.99 off the Nintendo Switch 2 console

Nintendo Switch 2. Nintendo

What's the deal: Like we mentioned, the Nintendo Switch 2 console has been reduced by £10. This is for the console only and is available at Very and Amazon.

Why we chose it: This is the best deal we've found so far for the Switch 2 console on its own. £10 may not seem like a lot, but given that the console only came out this year, it's somewhat surprising to see any deals on it at all.

Nintendo Switch 2 | £395.99 £385.99 (save £10 or 3%) at Very

Nintendo Switch 2 | £395.99 £385.99 (save £10 or 3%) at Amazon

Get £20 off the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle

Mario Kart World Bundle. Nintendo

What's the deal: As we've said, the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart Bundle is already on sale, taking it down from £429.99 to £409.99.

Why we chose it: Although it's only £20 this is very encouraging, especially considering how new the Switch 2 is. In fact, remembering how hard it was to get a hold of stock in the first few months, you might want to consider grabbing this deal while it's here.

Save on Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World, and Donkey Kong Bananza

Donkey Kong Bananza. Nintendo

What's the deal: Donkey Kong Bananza has been bundled up with the Switch 2 and Mario Kart World at Very. Now, the price on the website says it's £45 off, but by our count Donkey Kong Bananza costs £58.99 on the official Nintendo website, which means added to the £429 Mario Kart World bundle, you're actually saving £48.

Why we chose it: It's another small saving but not bad when you realise you're getting two games and a new console for one price.

Get money off the Nintendo Switch 2 x Legend of Zelda bundle

What's the deal: The official price of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of Kingdom is £59.99 on the Nintendo website, add that to the Mario Kart World bundle and you've got £488.99. That makes this bundle of £463 a £25.99 saving.

Why we chose it: The new Legend of Zelda game is a beautiful return to Nintendo's beloved world.

Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World x The Legend of Zelda: Tears of Kingdom | £488.99 £463 (save £25.99 or 5%)

Add Nintendo Switch Online membership at no extra cost

Nintendo Switch 2. Nintendo

What's the deal: At Nintendo itself, there are 'Family' Nintendo Switch 2 bundles which include the console, additional games and free 12-month membership to Nintendo Switch Online. For instance, you can get the Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle alongside the membership for £429.99, or you can get it bundled with the membership, Super Mario Party Jamboree and the Nintendo Switch 2 camera for £546.99.

Why we chose it: You can get all sorts of perks and early access with Nintendo Switch Online, and normally it starts at £3.49 a month.

Find bundles with Nintendo Switch 2 accessories

My Nintendo Store

What's the deal: We've found a good range of accessory bundles at Very, all for 3 or 4% off. They include the new Switch 2 256GB Micro SD card, the Switch 2 Camera and the Switch 2 Pro Controller.

Why we chose it: Again if you want to get a big chunk of your Switch 2 spending done in one go, opt for one of these.

Up to £13 off Nintendo Switch 2 games

Very

What's the deal: Games like EA Sports FC 26, Donkey Kong Bananza and Kirby and the Forgotten Land, are all on sale at Very. Savings go from £3 to £8 off, although remember to check the official price at Nintendo first.

Why we chose it: Games are always more expensive than we think, meaning the spending never really ends. That makes Black Friday the perfect time to buy in bulk.

Get £5 off the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller

What's the deal: Right now, you can save up to £5 on the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller, taking the price down to £69 at Amazon.

Why we chose it: Accessories and games are consistently discounted over Black Friday, so you should definitely take advantage for any Christmas shopping.

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller | £74.99 £69.95 (save £5.04 or 7%) at Amazon

