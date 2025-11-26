PlayStation always comes through with Black Friday sales, whether that's for PS5 consoles, games or accessories like the DualSense Controllers.

This year is no different as the gaming giant has knocked up to 31% off their flagship controllers, as well as the Chroma editions and the high-end Edge Controllers.

To get a good idea of what that means, this is the biggest discount they've had this year and matches the price from the PlayStation Days of Play sale which took place in May 2025.

You can also find great deals on some limited-edition controllers like the Ghost of Yotei skin, God of War and Astro Bot limited edition, perhaps a sign of new designs to come in 2026.

Below, we've rounded up the best PS5 Controller deals from both PlayStation and trusted third-party sites like Very and Currys.

Jump to:

How much do PS5 controllers cost this Black Friday?

So far the best deal we've seen on PS5 controllers is £42.99 for the Standard DualSense Controller (in a range of colours) at Amazon. This is a £22 saving, however, it's actually £3 higher than the price they went on sale for last year (39.99), so bear that in mind.

In contrast, the Chroma editions of PS5 controllers are at the lowest they've ever been – £49.99 – and the DualSense Edge Controller is also at an all time low of £159.99. Plus, we've found some never-before-seen deals on limited edition controllers like the Ghost of Yotei skin and Death Stranding 2: On the Beach.

You can also save £20 on the PS5 Access Controller, taking the price to £59.99.

Where to find the best PS5 controller deals this Black Friday

The best controller deals this year are at PlayStation itself, with up to 31% off their entire range of DualSense Wireless Controllers (with the exception of a few limited editions). However, sometimes smaller third-party retailers like Game Collection and JD Williams pop up across the sales window with cheaper prices.

Right now, we'd suggest looking at PlayStation, Currys and Amazon for the biggest range of deals and, if you're looking for a bundle, Very.

How long does the PS5 controller Black Friday sale last?

At PlayStation itself, PS5 Controllers will be on sale up until the 18th December, going far beyond the usual Black Friday sales period. However, if you're shopping for a third-party deal, this is more likely to end on 1st December (AKA Cyber Monday).

Best PS5 controller Black Friday deals at a glance

Best PS5 controller Black Friday deals we've seen so far in the UK

Get the standard PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller for £20 off

Very.co.uk Very.co.uk

What's the deal: You can now get £22 off the PS5 DualSense Controller in all standard colours. This takes the price down to £42.99 at Amazon and £44.99 at PlayStation.

Why we chose it: This is by far the cheapest price we've seen on the PlayStation controllers this year, although they did go cheaper for last Black Friday.

Save 28% on the Chroma PS5 Controllers

PlayStation

What's the deal: You can also save £20 on the PS5 controllers in the shiny Chroma colour scheme, which takes the price to £49.99 instead of the original £69.99.

Why we chose it: If you want a gaming set-up with a sleek, shiny aesthetic, these Chroma controllers are here to provide.

Buy the DualSense Edge Wireless Controller from £160

Sony PlayStation DualSense Edge® Wireless Controller Midnight Black for PlayStation 5 Amazon

What's the deal: The lowest price we've found on the PS5 Edge Wireless Controller is £149.99 at Amazon and Very, that saves you £50 or 25%.

Why we chose it: The PS5 Edge controller boasts a range of high-tech features such as Mappable Back Buttons and Multi-device connectivity. They're designed for the gamers who really notice the differences in pressure and control.

Save on limited edition Astro Bot DualSense Controller

DualSense PS5 Wireless Controller - ASTRO BOT Joyfu Argos

What's the deal: PlayStation's limited edition controllers have also gone on sale from the hugely popular Astro Bot model to the newer Death Stranding 2 and God of War skins. These are now available from £54.99 instead of £74.99.

Why we chose it: If you want a gaming setup that reflects your favourite franchise or character, this is an ideal time for Astro Bot fans to take the leap.

Get 27% off limited edition Death Stranding 2 DualSense controller

DualSense® Wireless Controller - DEATH STRANDING™ 2: ON THE BEACH Limited Edition PlayStation

What's the deal: PlayStation are currently offering 27% off the limited edition Death Stranding 2: On the Beach DualSense controller.

Why we chose it: This controller is customised with the insignia and motto of DRAWBRIDGE in vibrant orange— a sure-fire way to make your gaming setup pop!

Save 27% on limited edition God of War DualSense controller

DualSense® Wireless Controller - God of War™ 20th Anniversary Limited Edition PlayStation

What's the deal: You can currently get £20, or 27%, off the God of War DualSense controller at PlayStation.

Why we chose it: This limited edition controller has been released to commemorate the 20th anniversary of God of War. Featuring Kratos' iconic ashen grey and his bright crimson tattoo, it's a must-have for your setup.

Get £15 off the Ghost of Yotei limited edition controller

What's the deal: The beautifully designed Ghost of Yotei limited edition controller has gone on sale for £15 off at GAME and Sports Direct. You can also get it in a bundle with the new game at Very.

Why we chose it: This controller comes with stunning gold decorating and is now a third under its RRP.

Get £20 off the PS5 Access Controller

Sports Direct

What's the deal: For those with accessibility needs, the PS5 Access Controller is also on sale for £20 off at Sports Direct, taking the cost to £59.99

Why we chose it: £20 is still a solid saving for this high-tech 360-degree controller with amazing flexibility and customisable buttons.

Buy PS5 Access Controller for £79.99 £59.99 (save £20 or 25%) at Sports Direct

Save on PS5 games and accessories with controller bundles

What's the deal: Currys has grouped PS5 controllers with games like EA Sports FC, as well as accessories like the Twin Docking station, at a discounted price.

Why we chose it: It's not just controllers that are more expensive these days, games and accessories have gone up exponentially in the last year. So, any chance to bundle them together for less is perfect.

