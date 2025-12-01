The Black Friday sales are drawing to a close but until midnight tonight the AirPods 4 will still be at their lowest price ever.

Ad

Apple's flagship earbuds have been reduced to £99 throughout the November sales period and today – Cyber Monday – is the last day of it.

For the past month we've been tracking deals across all AirPods models and have also found great savings on the AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Max. We've even found bundles for the brand-new AirPods Pro 3, although these haven't actually dropped in price.

Here's a closer look at what you can save, and don't forget it's your last chance to get six months of Apple TV for half price.

Jump to:

Best AirPods deals at a glance

How much do the AirPods Pro 3 cost this Cyber Monday?

The AirPods Pro 3 have an RRP of £219, so anything under that is a deal. However, right now we can't find any significant offers on the earbuds.

Full disclosure, we have seen them on offer for £199 at one UK retailer, but it only has a 3.5 rating on Trust Pilot so we're not willing to recommend it.

Buy AirPods Pro 3 for £219 at Amazon

Are the AirPods Pro 2 on sale in the UK this Cyber Monday?

In contrast, the AirPods Pro 2 have seen heavy discounts, as they're an older model. If you're not too concerned with having the most up-to-date model, then opting for this deal is a good way to save a bit of money.

When they first went on sale the AirPods Pro 2 cost £229, but right now they're at the lower price of £169.

Buy AirPods Pro 2 for £ 229 £169 (save £60 or 26%) at Currys

Are the AirPods 4 on sale in the UK this Cyber Monday?

Yes. You can currently get your hands on AirPods 4 (no Active Noise Cancellation) for £99, reduced from £119, and Airpods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation reduced from £169 to £149.

This deal is available at a range of retailers, including Currys, Amazon and Very.

Best AirPods Black Friday deals we’ve seen this Cyber Monday

Save £20 on Apple AirPods 4

Apple AirPods 4 Currys

What's the deal: You can currently save £20 on the AirPods 4 without Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) or the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation.

Why we chose it: If you want a standard pair of comfy, reliable earbuds, the AirPods 4 are the perfect choice.

Save when you bundle AirPods 4 with Apple Music

What's the deal: At EE, you can enjoy impressive overall savings when you bundle the new AirPods 4 with an Apple Music subscription over 24 months. In total you'll pay £13 a month, with a £10 upfront cost, saving you around £60 overall.

Why we chose it: This is a great way to get your AirPods and subscriptions sorted in one.

Save when you bundle AirPods 4 with Apple Music at EE

Get three months of Apple services with AirPods Pro 3

What's the deal: While they're not offering a monetary discount on the AirPods Pro 3, when you purchase them at Currys you can get two months of free Apple Music, Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade.

Why we chose it: Streaming services like Apple Music will normally set you back £10.99 a month, meaning that this deal will save you around £33- not bad!

Get three months of Apple services with AirPods Pro 3 at Currys

Save £60 on Apple AirPods Pro 2

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen) Amazon

What's the deal: You can get the AirPods Pro 2 for £60 less, now available for £169.

Why we chose it: While they may not be the flagship model, the AirPods Pro 2 are certainly not to be sniffed at, boasting a six hour battery life, touch controls on the buds and a MagSafe case with a lanyard loop for easy charging and storage.

Buy AirPods Pro 2 for £ 229 £169 (save £60 or 26%) at Currys

Get £50 off AirPods Max

What's the deal: Very are currently offering AirPods Max in a range of colours for £449, which is £50 off the RRP.

Why we chose it: If you prefer over-ear headphones to earbuds, you can still remain a part of the Apple ecosystem thanks to AirPods Max. They're a great way to get fully immersed in a personal listening experience.

We're here to keep you up-to-date with the latest from Apple, thanks to our iPhone 17 Pro stock availability guide and our guides to iPhone 17 Black Friday deals and Disney Plus Black Friday deals.

Ad

Plus, laptop Black Friday deals and Black Friday deals for PS5 games.